Art lovers, this is your final call — Sharjah Biennial 16 (SB16), the region’s biggest and most talked-about contemporary art event, wraps up on June 15, 2025. Titled to carry, the Biennial spans the entire Emirate of Sharjah, from city landmarks to coastal and desert towns, inviting you to explore what we carry as individuals and societies — emotionally, culturally, and historically.

With over 650 artworks by nearly 200 global participants, including more than 200 new commissions, this edition is massive in both scale and scope. Five curators – Alia Swastika,Amal Khalaf, Megan Tamati-Quennell, Natasha Ginwala and Zeynep Öz – shape a multi-layered narrative that challenges and expands traditional perspectives on contemporary art, identity, and community.

Explore over 650 works across the Emirate

Make sure to plan your route as SB16 stretches across multiple venues in Sharjah City, Al Hamriyah, Kalba, Al Dhaid, and beyond. Each site offers a unique curatorial voice, making this Biennial a journey of perspectives as much as places. Finally, let the theme guide you. This year’s title —to carry—asks you to reflect: what do you carry in life, culture, memory, or identity? The answer may look different at every venue.

Join a free guided tour and discover hidden layers

Make the most of your visit by booking a free individual or group tour. These insightful walks not only deepen your understanding of the artworks but also connect you with Sharjah’s rich heritage and architectural gems. Make sure to book your spot using the online form here to schedule your tour.

And don’t miss Sunday specials. Every Sunday at 2pm, hop on one of the free shuttle buses from Al Mureijah Square. Choose between Bus 1 to Al Hamriyah & Kalba or Bus 2 to the Central Region—no reservations needed, just show up.

Play Michael Parekōwhai’s carved Steinway Grand Piano

Pianists, take note – this is your once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform on a carved Steinway grand piano that doubles as a sculpture. Created by Michael Parekōwhai, this Māori-influenced artwork titled He Kōrero Pūrākau mo Te Awanui o Te Motu: Story of a New Zealand river awaits your touch. Book a 30-minute slot through the website to perform on this exquisite piece in Gallery 3, Al Mureijah Square, on Wednesdays, Saturdays, or Sundays, until Sunday, June 15.

Stream artist conversations on the go with Biennial Bytes 2

Take the Biennial with you by listening to Biennial Bytes 2, the official SB16 podcast series. Perfect for car rides, coffee breaks, or post-visit reflections. New episodes drop every Monday featuring SB16 artists and curators. You can find it on your favorite platform: Apple, Spotify, Anghami, Google Podcasts – or head to sharjahart.org to catch up.

Before you go: visit tips and essentials

Check out the full programme and plan your experience on the SB16 Visit Page.

Venues are open daily, and many installations are located in heritage buildings and public courtyards – wear comfy shoes, bring water, and stay curious.

The best part is that entry to all exhibitions, tours, performances, and activations is totally free of charge. Whether you’re a seasoned art aficionado or a curious explorer, SB16 is your chance to dive deep into stories that transcend borders. But hurry — it all ends June 15.

Sharjah Biennial 16, multiple venues across the Emirate of Sharjah, until June 15, free, Sat to Thu, 9am to 9pm, Fri, 4pm to 9pm, sharjahart.org

Image caption: From left to right: Cassi Namoda,Kala vanga heti, 2024. From ‘Carapau in the deep abyss’, 2024.Commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation. Courtesy of the artist and Xavier Hufkens, Brussels; Alia Farid,Chibayish(still), 2023. Commissioned by The Vega Foundation and Doha Film Institute. Image courtesyof the artist; Michael Parekōwhai,He Kōrero Pūrākau mo te Awanui o Te Motu: Story of a New Zealandriver, 2011. Collection Museum of New Zealand Te Papa Tongarewa;Güneş Terkol, Gori Leso Leso, 2024. Image courtesy of the artist; Akira Ikezoe,Bears on the Diagram of Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant,2021/2024, Commissioned by Sharjah Art Foundation. Courtesy of the artist.