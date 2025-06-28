Your taste buds will thank you this Ceviche Day, trust us.

Get ready to dive headfirst into a wave of fresh, tangy, and downright delicious ceviche on June 28 (thats t0day) – and honestly, who can say no to a weekend filled with zesty, citrusy seafood goodness? A staple in Latin American cuisine, ceviche is typically made by curing raw fish or seafood in citrus juices, often mixed with chili, onion, and herbs for a refreshing, punchy flavour. Explore a lineup of mouthwatering menus from top spots around the city, savour the freshest catches, and make this weekend all about that perfect, refreshing bite.

Clay Dubai

Three dishes. Two cultures. One week only. CLAY is going all out for Ceviche Day with a limited edition ceviche trio available from June 27 to July 6. Travel through Peru without leaving your seat, from the coast (De Esquina) with tuna, scallop, and octopus, to the Andes (Ají & Corn) with sea bream, corn, and rare Andean caviar, and straight into the Amazon (Jungle Citrus) with salmon, passionfruit, and kaffir lime. It’s a flavour packed trip through land, sea, and rainforest, Nikkei style.

Location: CLAY, Bluewaters Island, Dubai

Times: Daily from 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 422 5600, @clay_dubai

SUSHISAMBA

Perched on the 51st floor with epic skyline views, SUSHISAMBA brings together Japanese, Brazilian, and Peruvian flavours in serious style. Their signature ceviche selection is a must try, think lobster with coconut and rocoto, sea bream with truffle, and bluefin tuna with watermelon and Peruvian ponzu. Bold, vibrant, and packed with flavour.

Location: SUSHISAMBA, 51st floor St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

Times: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 2am; Fri 12pm to 3pm and 6pm to 3am; Sat 1pm to 3:30pm and 6pm to 3am; Sun 1pm to 3:30pm and 6pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 278 4888, @sushisambadubai

COYA

COYA Dubai is bringing the heat (and the citrus) this Ceviche Day with a limited-time curated ceviche platter that celebrates bold flavours, fresh seafood, and the spirit of Latin American cuisine. Expect a mix of timeless favourites and adventurous new creations, from classic sea bass and spicy yellowfin tuna to buttery yellowtail and a daring Esecargots ceviche with a Peruvian kick. Crafted with artistry and packed with flavour, it’s a six-piece journey that hits every note.

Location: COYA Dubai, Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2

Times: Sunday to Friday 12:30pm to 3.30pm and 6:30pm to 12:30am; Saturday, 2:30pm to 4pm and 7pm to 12:30am

Contact: (0)4 316 9600, @coyadubai

SushiYaki

Sushiyaki is celebrating Ceviche Day with a bold fusion of flavours, offering four standout ceviche creations that blend traditional Peruvian ingredients with inventive, modern twists. From the classic leche de tigre mix to a passion fruit-laced salmon ceviche and smoky seabass with black chilli oil, each dish is packed with zing, texture, and flair. Pair it with a signature cocktail and enjoy waterfront dining at Souk Madinat’s newest Japanese hotspot.

Location: SushiYaki, Jumeriah Souk Madinat

Time: Daily from 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 451 9170, @sushiyaki.dxb

Images: Supplied