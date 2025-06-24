No need to take a vacation when Dubai delivers five star staycation vibes without the hefty price tag

Looking to escape without leaving the town? We’ve rounded up the best ways to turn your summer into a budget-friendly adventure right here in Dubai. From stylish staycations and chilled beach clubs to cool indoor hangouts, outdoor escapes, and tasty dining deals, this is your ultimate guide to living that vacation life for under Dhs300.

Budget friendly staycations

Holiday Inn Dubai, Business Bay



A full on staycay without the full on price tag? Yes please. This Business Bay gem is serving up a 36 hour escape deal that’s too good to scroll past, think early check in at 8am, late check out at 8pm, and a comfy crash pad with serious Burj Khalifa views. You’ll also get complimentary brekkie for two and 25% off dining and spa treatments. Basically, it’s a full mini vacation without leaving the city or breaking the bank.

Location: Holiday Inn, Marasi Drive, Business Bay

Cost: From Dhs290 per night

Contact: (0)4 871 6000, @holidayinndubaibusinessbay

Park Inn by Radisson Dubai Motor City



Overlooking Dubai Autodrome, this colourful hotel is revving up your summer with a wallet friendly staycation deal. Book a room and enjoy free brekkie for two, 20% off food and drinks, late checkout until 6pm, and pool access for all the chill vibes. Whether you’re here for the view of the racetrack or just need a fun escape, this one’s a winner.

Location: Park Inn by Radisson, Dubai Motor City

Cost: From Dhs269.80, depending on dates.

Contact: (0)4 249 4100, @parkinndubaimotorcity

Indoor and Outdoor activities (family friendly too)

Indoor: Five Iron Golf

This isn’t your average golf simulator setup, it’s a full blown indoor country club. The massive 32,000 sq ft space is packed with 17 high tech simulators (golf, footie, you name it), plus a nine hole mini golf course, indoor putting green, work pods, gym, sauna, and even four bars. Whether you’re smashing drives or smashing wings at their Wing It & Swing It Wednesdays, there’s no shortage of ways to play and stay cool this summer.

Location: The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina

Cost: From Dhs149 per hour

Contact: 04 396 6867, @fiveirongolf.uae

Indoor: Activate

Part gaming zone, part fitness challenge, this high energy indoor playground has just landed at City Centre Mirdif and it’s made for those who like their fun with a side of competition. Spread across nine neon lit rooms, you’ll jump, dodge, sprint, and score your way through games that feel like stepping inside a retro console. Grab your mates, rack up the points, and settle once and for all who’s got the fastest reflexes.

Location: City Centre Mirdif

Cost: From Dhs95

Opening Hours: Mon to Fri 10am to 10pm, Sat to Sun 10am to 12am

Contact: 600 599905, @activategamesuae

Outdoor: Bike Along Kite Beach

Swap four wheels for two and cruise along the scenic paths of Kite Beach with a Careem bike for just Dhs29 a day. With sea views, salty breezes, and plenty of pit stops for smoothies or shawarmas, it’s a budget-friendly way to get active and soak up the beachy vibes. Go at golden hour for prime people-watching and sunset snaps.

Location: Kite Beach

Cost: Dhs29 (day pass)

Contact: @careemuae

Outdoor: Cruise Dubai Creek for just dhs2

Think a boat trip’s gotta cost a fortune? Think again. For just Dhs2, you can hop on a traditional and cruise across Dubai Creek, an absolute steal. Take in the sights, sounds, and scents of Old Dubai as you glide from Deira’s bustling souks to Bur Dubai’s historic streets. While you’re there, stroll around the little pop up stalls and shops nearby.

Location: Deira / Bur Dubai

Cost: Dhs2

Outdoor: Watch sunset at Al Qudra Desert



Swap city lights for desert sunsets with a DIY BBQ under wide open skies. Al Qudra is the perfect low-cost escape—just you, the dunes, and a sunset that doesn’t need a filter. Pack up your grill, take a blanket, and enjoy dinner with a view. No bookings, no bills, just pure desert vibes.

Location: Al Qudra Desert

Cost: Free (just bring your own BBQ gear)

Tip: Arrive before sunset to claim a good spot and soak in golden hour

Beach Clubs (this ones for the adults)

Sun bed at Azure Beach

Soak up the vibes without splashing the cash. From Monday to Thursday, you can snag a sunbed for Dhs200 at this beachside hotspot with Dhs100 back to spend on food and drinks. All cocktails are Dhs69 and a margarita pizza is Dhs75, so you’re really only topping up a few dirhams for that poolside sip. Add in the beats, breezy views, and all day access to the pool and lounger.

Location: Azure beach, Rixos Premium, JBR

Cost: Sun-bed for Dhs200 with Dhs100 food and beverage credit (Monday to Thursday)

Contact: (0) 52 777 9472, @azurebeachdubai

25hours Hotel One Central

Pool day with a side of skyline? Yes please. At 25hours Hotel One Central, you can nab a sunbed overlooking the Museum of the Future just by spending Dhs150 on food and drinks, no extra fees, no hidden costs. With a chic pool, daily access, and a menu worth diving into, this is a fully redeemable daycation that feels like a steal.

Location: 25hours Hotel, One Central, Trade Centre

Cost: Dhs150 (fully redeemable on food and beverage)

Operating hours: daily, 7am–10pm

Contact: (0)4 210 2525, @25hourshoteldubai

Pocket friendly dining

Breakie at The Coffee Club

Summer just got a whole latte better at The Coffee Club. Their refreshed Earlie Birdie Brekkie lets you kickstart your weekday mornings with a full breakfast and your choice of coffee or tea for just Dhs39. And that’s not all. They’ve rolled out new wallet friendly Club Deals for your midday cravings too. Whether you’re in for a quick bite or a leisurely lunch, these combos are packed with flavour and value.

Earlie Birdie Brekkie: Dhs39 for brekkie + tea or coffee (Monday to Friday until 11am)

Quick Break: Dhs39 for a main + tea or coffee

Long Break: Dhs59 for a main + tea or coffee (add a starter for Dhs10)

Location: Across all The Coffee Club branches

Contact: @thecoffeeclub

Sweet Cravings at L’eto

Got a late night sweet craving? Swing by one hour before closing and score 30% off all display cakes at these L’eto locations. It’s the perfect excuse to grab that slice of cheesecake (or two) to end your day on a sugary high. Available Sunday to Thursday, so plan your dessert run accordingly.

Deal: Get 30% off display cakes one hour before closing (Sunday to Thursday).

Looking for a lunch deal too? Enjoy a two course menu for Dhs110 or a three-course menu for Dhs135, available on weekdays from 12pm to 4pm.

Locations: 4 locations across Dubai

Contact: @letocaffe.official

Images: Instagram and Archive