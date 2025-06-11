Dad deserves more than another tie this Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, go beyond the usual gifts and treat Dad to something he’ll truly remember. Whether he’s into teeing off on the green or chasing thrills in the desert, we’ve rounded up the best ways to celebrate across Dubai. From relaxed experiences to high-energy adventures, there’s something here for every kind of dad.

Sunday, 16 June

Topgolf, Emirates Golf Club

Celebrate the real MVPs with some friendly competition at Topgolf Dubai’s father & child tournament. Tee off for two hours of gameplay, enjoy 10% off food and drinks, and make memories that go beyond the scorecard. Mums are welcome too, because every parent deserves the win.

Topgolf Dubai, Emirates Golf Club, 10:30am to 12:30pm, Dhs250 per team of two. (0)4 371 9999 or visit topgolfdubai.ae @topgolfdubai

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters

Strike up some fun this Father’s Day with 50% off bowling at Brass Monkey, Bluewaters. From 12pm to 4pm this Sunday, treat Dad to a little friendly competition, retro vibes, and great bites, it’s the perfect way to mix things up beyond your usual Sunday lunch.

Brass Monkey, Bluewaters Dubai, 12pm to 4pm, 50% off bowling. Call (0)4 582 7277 or visit brassmonkeysocial.com @brassmonkeysocial

Dubai Autodrome, Motor City

Fuel Dad’s need for speed with an unforgettable driving experience. Adrenaline-loving dads can choose from 14 high-performance cars, including Ferraris, McLarens, and even a Formula car and tear up the track like a true pro. Whether he’s always dreamed of being a racing driver or just wants to try something totally different, this is one Father’s Day gift he won’t forget.

Dubai Autodrome, Motor City, 12pm to 12am. Prices vary by car – starting from Dhs825, mandatory to book online at dubaiautodrome.ae @dubaiautodrome

Smashroom, Al Quoz

Let Dad smash his stress away with a rage room experience like no other. Armed with bats and full protective gear, he can let loose and demolish everything from glassware to electronics in a safe and controlled environment. Feeling extra bold? Some packages even let you bring your own stuff to smash. It’s loud, it’s therapeutic, and it’s the perfect way for a high-energy dad to blow off steam.

Smash Room, Al Quoz, 12:00pm to 10pm, packages start from Dhs69 per person, thesmashroom.com @thesmashroom.ae

Youth Jetski, Umm Suqeim Marina

Give Dad the ultimate splash of adrenaline this Father’s Day with a high-speed jet ski tour that’s all about the views. Whether he’s cruising past the Burj Al Arab, gliding by Jumeirah Beach, or catching a glimpse of the Burj Khalifa in the distance, every one of the three available packages promises stunning skyline scenes from start to finish.

The ride kicks off at Umm Suqeim Marina, right next to the iconic Burj Al Arab. After a quick safety briefing from a pro instructor, Dad can hit the open water at his own pace. And with complimentary photos and videos included, he’ll have the perfect memories to show off his jet ski skills long after the spray settles.

Youth Jetski, Umm Suqeim Marina, 8am to 6:30p, packages start from Dhs250, youshjetski.com @yoush_jetski_official

Hungry for more ways to spoil Dad? Check out our round-up of Father’s Day dining deals here.

Images: Instagram, Supplied and Unsplash