Sponsored: Online shopping never felt better…

African+Eastern has launched its brand-new online shopping site, AfricanEasternOnline.com, along with a sleek mobile app now available on the App Store and Google Play — and your weekend plans just got easier. The website offers a serious upgrade to your shopping experience, being bigger, better, faster and more convenient and even offers personalised recommendations to shoppers.

Whether you’re hosting, gifting, or just topping up your home collection, the new African+Eastern UAE app makes browsing and ordering smoother than ever. You can now shop by brand, mood or occasion, across three categories – spirits, beer, and wines -and the best part? Your order can land on your doorstep in 2 hours or less thanks to the express delivery service. Shoppers will also get great deals and offers for a rewarding shopping experience.

Not in a rush? Opt for Click & Collect, currently available at 14 neighbourhood stores, with more being added every week — perfect for last-minute pick-ups on your way home. What’s On readers get an exclusive deal: use code WD10 on the app or website to get an extra 10 per cent off your order. They also have real-time inventory updates, so you’ll know exactly what is available.

Need a valid license to buy? No problem. Getting or renewing your FREE license is now easier than ever. Just download the LicenseDXB app or visit LicenseDXB.com — all you need is your Emirates ID if you’re a resident, or passport details if you’re a tourist. Fast, flexible and totally user-friendly, this is your new go-to for beverage shopping in the UAE.

African + Eastern is the Middle East’s top beverage distributor, trusted by the region’s leading hotels, restaurants, and hospitality chains. With 45 retail stores across the UAE (including 34 in Dubai, 10 in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, and one in Ras Al Khaimah) and five in Oman, they offer an impressive range of popular and rare beverages. Committed to authenticity and quality, African + Eastern ensures customers receive genuine products at great value. Shoppers can enjoy everyday low prices, monthly deals, and special price drops, making it easy to save while stocking up on favorites or trying something new.

AfricanEasternOnline.com, available on Apple and Google Play Stores, code: WD10 for 10 per cent off, express delivery, within 2 hours, click and collect available, africaneasternonline.com

Images: Supplied