Get creative at these indoor activity cafes in Dubai
Indoor activity cafes are a mix of fun with friends, flavours, and a splash of creativity
Dubai might be known for its sunshine, but when the temps start soaring soon, nothing beats retreating indoors, especially when your coffee comes with a side of creativity. Whether you’re looking to stir up some healthy competition, get hands-on with a paintbrush, or recharge after a workout, these indoor activity cafés promise way more than just your standard flat white. Check out these indoor activity cafes:
Hive Board Game Café
Roll the dice and let the games begin. Hive is a haven for board game lovers with over 500 titles to choose from. From classics to quirky indie games, it’s a playful escape for grown-ups (and big kids at heart). Cozy interiors, game-savvy staff who actually know the rules, and a menu full of comfort eats and iced lattes mean you’ll be here long after the first round ends. Victory never tasted so good.
Location: The Onyx Tower 1, Sheikh Zayed Rd, The Greens
Times: Sun to Thurs 12pm to 2am; Fri and Sat 12pm to 4am
Contact: 058 826 9077
Pot & Paints Café
Colour inside the lines, or don’t. Pot & Paints is where creativity meets caffeine, inviting guests to paint their own ceramics while sipping on something warm (or ice-cold). Choose from mugs, vases, or trinket boxes, and let your inner artist take the lead. No skills needed, just an open mind and a willingness to get a little messy.
Location: Wasl Vita Mall, Jumeirah, Dubai
Times: Mon to Thurs 9am to 10pm; Fri to Sun 9am to 11pm
Contact: (0)4 282 0011
The Six
Strategy, sips, and seafront style. The Six is Dubai’s elevated answer to game night. Set against the stunning backdrop of Emaar Beachfront, this café-lounge hybrid delivers luxe vibes, hearty eats, and a roster of games that’ll keep your competitive streak sharp. Iced matcha, good banter, and waterfront views? It’s checkmate on a night well spent.
Location: Emaar Beachfront, Dubai
Times: Sun to Thurs 8am to 12pm; Fri and Sat 8am to 1am
Contact: (0)4 296 2689
Images: Instagram