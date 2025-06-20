The singer-songwriter will be performing in the city for the first time

Time to Lose Control music fans! Multi-platinum global superstar Teddy Swims will be performing in Dubai this year.

The Grammy-nominated American singer will be heading to the Coca-Cola Arena as part of his I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy tour. The date to block on your calendar is November 22.

This is the first time fans will see Teddy Swims performing live in Dubai. He will be joined by his band, Freak Freely, banging out all the hits, including chart toppers such as The Door, Bad Dreams and Lose Control.

Pre-sale registrations are already open, which will be followed by a 24-hour pre-sale on Monday, June 23, at 10am. If you miss this, don’t worry, as general tickets go on sale the following day on June 24 at 10am. Nab your tickets on teddyswimsdxb.com.

If you’re a fan of Swims, Part 2 of his I’ve Tried Everything but Therapy album was released earlier this year. It cemented his place as one of music’s most soulful and versatile voices.

The treats don’t stop there, as later this month on June 27, he will unveil I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Complete Edition). It will feature his newest single, God Went Crazy, and more collaborations.

Speaking on his visit to the UAE, Swims said, “Last time I came to the UAE, I had the funnest time – taking in the most beautiful views with the most beautiful people this earth has to offer! I love you, and I can’t wait to get together and celebrate live music!”

The pre-show celebrations include early entry to the venue along with live entertainment from local artists, happy hour offers, and early access to merch – so you can get all kitted out before the show begins.

All that really matters

Ticket prices start from Dhs295 for bronze, while regular standing tickets are priced at Dhs455 and fan pit at Dhs695.

Being Picky about tickets? Maybe this will help your decision. Both standing categories unlock the chance to win exclusive signed merchandise from the legend himself, including a signed guitar. Tell Me… does that not sound Amazing!

Thomas Ovesen, CEO of All Things Live Middle East said, “Teddy Swims is one of the most exciting voices in music today, and we’re thrilled to be bringing him to Dubai for the very first time. His energy, soul, and connection with fans make his live shows unforgettable and we’re proud to give audiences here the chance to experience that magic at Coca-Cola Arena this November.”

See you there, Happy People!

Location: Coca-Cola Arena, City Walk

Date: November 22, 2025

Cost: Ticket prices from Dhs295

Contact: 800 223388, @cocacolaarena

Images: Getty Images