Sponsored: Laughs by night, Louvre Abu Dhabi by day, here’s how to elevate your plans

Dave Chappelle is heading to Abu Dhabi, and while the one-night-only show at Etihad Arena on June 27 is guaranteed to deliver the laughs, it’s also the perfect excuse to soak up some of the capital’s incredible culture before curtain call.

Just minutes away from the venue, Louvre Abu Dhabi invites you to explore one of the world’s most stunning cultural landmarks. From June 25 until September 30, UAE residents can enjoy 30% off general admission, making it the perfect pre-show plan.

Wander beneath the museum’s iconic floating dome and discover a thoughtfully curated collection that spans global civilisations and centuries. View timeless works by Giacometti and Kandinsky, and uncover unique pieces like the ornate 14th-century Mosque lamp and Una Bulaqueña, a celebrated 19th-century masterpiece by Filipino painter Juan Luna.

Families can enjoy a cosmic adventure at the Children’s Museum, where the Picturing the Cosmos exhibition encourages young minds to explore space through interactive displays and creative play.

Want to take in the views? Enjoy iced coffee under the dome, or join a sunset kayaking tour for a fresh perspective of the museum’s striking architecture.

With something for everyone — art lovers, families, or anyone seeking a little inspiration — Louvre Abu Dhabi is the ultimate warm-up to an unforgettable night of comedy.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island

Resident Offer: June 25– September 30

@louvreabudhabi.ae