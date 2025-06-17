The historic Dubai Zoo site is set to be turned into an urban oasis

The Dubai Zoo closed its doors back in 2017, and lay empty for years after its closure, with all the animals changing their house address to Dubai Safari Park.

UAE residents have always wondered about the abandoned two-hectare plot of space in Jumeirah 1, and we finally have the answer to this question. It is going to be refurbished into a new urban oasis, a project undertaken by Shamal.

Shamal Holding – the Dubai-based investment company unveiled the visionary project in June, with plans to transform the old site into a vibrant residential and lifestyle destination. For those who have lived in Dubai for a long time, and have a connection to the Dubai Zoo from past visits with family and friends, a ‘dynamic new community grounded in nostalgia and connection’ is promised.

Here’s what we know about the new project.

The low-rise development will comprise of 90 meticulously designed residential units that blend heritage and modernity using clean geometry and natural materials.

Plans for the urban oasis include open green spaces, a shared courtyard, a large central park, and preserved mature trees to encourage community interaction. It also aims to prioritise walkability for residents moving in, who will also get to enjoy other amenities such as a clubhouse, wellness area, dedicated children’s play area, family pool, lounge, and gym.

According to Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer at Shamal, “This is more than a redevelopment; it is a profound reimagining of a beloved landmark that holds deep connections for countless individuals and the wider community.”

He added, “Our vision is to respectfully honour the site’s rich past and curate a progressive space for modern living. It is designed for people to live, connect, and thrive, fostering a personal, calm, and grounded lifestyle that blends heritage with the present.”

Khalid Al Najjar of DXB Lab stated, “We were inspired by the organic clusters and greenery that once defined the Dubai Zoo, and we translated those elements into a geometric architectural language that feels both rooted and forward-looking. This project is a tribute to Jumeirah’s legacy – an environment where memory and modernity coexist.”

According to Shamal, site preparation is complete and construction is anticipated to begin soon.

Why did the Dubai Zoo close?

The Dubai Zoo closed primarily due to space constraints, and of course, keeping in mind the welfare of the animals. The zoo closed its doors the same time Dubai Safari Park opened.

However, if you want to visit the animals at Dubai Safari Park, you may have to wait a while as the park is currently closed for summer to keep the animals (and visitors) safe and cool. It will reopen its doors in October 2025 but stay tuned to whatson.ae for all the updates.

Images: Supplied by Shamal