Here's where and how to make the most of Cocktail Week this June

If you love cocktails, here’s a week that’s made for you. ICD Brookfield Place is hosting Cocktail Week from June 16 to 22 – a chance to taste exclusive drinks across seven of Dubai’s top venues without leaving the building. This third edition brings together some of Dubai’s most interesting restaurants, bartenders, and creative minds for a week-long lineup of limited-edition drinks, events, and very cool happenings. And the best part? The cocktails start at Dhs35.

Every drink has a story

Expect exclusive menus across top venues like Bar Des Prés, Il Gattopardo, Lulu & the Beanstalk, Josette, La Niña, 1920, and The Guild. Each spot is mixing up something that reflects its own identity.

Three nights to bookmark

Wednesday, June 18 (5–7pm): Mixology Masterclass at Josette – get behind the bar, learn from the best, and shake things yourself.

Thursday, June 19 (5–7pm): Bartenders Battle – a friendly face-off from the people who know their Negronis.

Saturday, 21 June (8pm–12am): Poetry & Vinyl at Lulu & the Beanstalk – Chill night mixing spoken word, records and creative drinks.

The vibe

It’s casual, it’s creative, and you don’t need to be a cocktail expert to enjoy it. Just drop by, try something new. Yolo.

Offer: Cocktails start at Dhs35

Timings: Mixology Masterclass at Josette (Wed, 18 June, 5-7pm), Bartenders Battle (Thu, 19 June, 5-7pm), Poetry & Vinyl at Lulu & the Beanstalk (Sat, 21 June, 8pm-12am).

Location: ICD Brookfield Place, 312 Happiness Street, Trade Centre, DIFC, Dubai.

Contact: (0)4 596 9160. icdbrookfieldplace.com.

