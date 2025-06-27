No destination? No problem. Here’s how to make the most of the journey — wherever the road takes you

It’s officially the Islamic New Year holiday, which means most of us are enjoying a long weekend, and if you haven’t planned anything yet, don’t sweat it. Sometimes, the best adventures are the unplanned ones. So why not roll the windows down (or keep the AC on), queue up a killer playlist, and head out for a spontaneous UAE road trip?

Here’s how to make it a good one — whether you’re the driver, the DJ, or the designated napper.

For the drivers

If you love the feel of the wheel and a stretch of open road, the UAE has some of the most satisfying drives in the region. Head to Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, the tallest mountain in the UAE , for a dramatic drive filled with hairpin bends, incredible cliffside views, and plenty of photo ops. Prefer a coastal cruise? Try the scenic Sharjah to Kalba route, which winds through tunnels, wadis, and mountain passes before opening up to the beach. Add in a breakfast stop at The Hanging Gardens Café on the way, and it’s a road trip worth every kilometre.

For the in-car DJ

Your job is important — mood manager, vibe curator, energy keeper. Download your playlist before you hit the road (because signal drops are a buzzkill) and read the room: morning drives call for something chill (think indie or lo-fi), while sunset cruises pair perfectly with Afrobeats or golden-hour house. Got a longer drive? Bring the AUX cable and rotate playlists between passengers. For a smooth, soundtrack-worthy journey, drive Al Qudra Road just before sunset — golden dunes and wide open views guaranteed.

For the nap-lovers

Let’s be honest — not everyone wants to be in charge. If your ideal role is snack manager and in-car snoozer, choose a longer route like Dubai to Fujairah. It’s just under two hours each way — enough time to catch up on sleep without missing the day’s adventures. Pack a neck pillow, some comfy shades, and let the hum of the tyres lull you into a blissful car nap. Pro tip: volunteer to handle the return drive (you’ll be everyone’s favourite).

If you need a destination

Still want somewhere to aim for? Here are a few quick-fire options:

Hatta : For hiking, dam kayaking and mountain views

Kalba : For mangroves, beach walks and serene cafés

Khorfakkan: For waterfalls, sandy beaches and that iconic amphitheatre

Road trip pro tips