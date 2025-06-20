Sponsored: A cool garden escape hidden inside the mall

If you’re on the hunt for a new lunch spot that feels like a break from the usual, HuQQabaz Garden in Mall of the Emirates is worth visiting. It’s calm, green, and cool (literally). With its clever floor-based AC system, it’s one of the few places in the city where you can enjoy an al fresco-style lunch in summer without thinking twice. It’s open 24 hours a day, and it’s quickly become the kind of all-day, all-mood hangout Dubai.

The setting

Set just behind Harvey Nichols, HuQQabaz Garden looks and feels like a hidden corner of the Mediterranean. Its laid-back energy makes it ideal for everything from casual meet-ups to quiet solo lunches. The best part? The restaurant features an innovative floor-based air cooling system, which means you can dine al fresco-style even in June. That, paired with stained glass wings, floral arches, and leafy corners, makes it feel more like a summer garden in Istanbul.

The menu

The Turkish-Mediterranean menu is light, fresh, and fun. Breakfast is served daily from 8am to 3pm, featuring signature boards and fresh-baked flatbreads. Later in the day, you’ll find colourful salads, grilled meats, and mains perfect for sharing. Everything is plated like it belongs in a gallery.

The drinks

The drinks menu is where things get playful. Mocktails arrive in perfume bottles, miniature handbags, or even a birdcage. Order the “Madame Q” and try not to take a photo.

It’s a vibe, 24/7

Whether it’s a post-shopping catch-up, a solo coffee with a side of emails, or a girls’ lunch, HuQQabaz Garden ticks all the boxes.

The details

Location: Mall of the Emirates, Ground Floor, by Harvey Nichols

Times: Open 24/7, breakfast is served daily from 8am to 3pm

Contact: 800 47 229. @huqqabazgarden. huqqabaz.com

Perk: Free valet parking

Images: Supplied