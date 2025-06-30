Sponsored: Get a taste of Spain right here in Dubai

If you’re longing for a slice of Spain, you don’t have to pack your bags, as you can enjoy a taste right here in Dubai. Tagomago, the Spanish Mediterranean restaurant on Palm Jumeirah, has launched a classic Summer Tapas menu that celebrates tradition, flavour and the Mediterranean spirit.

The new menu is available from Monday to Thursday and offers the perfect excuse to slow down and savour the moment. Go with loved ones and enjoy some tasty bites and the breeze in a gorgeous beachside setting.

So, What’s On the menu?

The menu, curated by head chef Iker features a vibrant selection of authentic Spanish tapas, bringing together the bold and diverse flavours from across the Iberian Peninsula.

Tuck into crispy patatas bravas, melt-in-your-mouth croquettes, classic pan con tomate and more. The dishes are all meant to be shared and enjoyed over great conversation with loved ones. And those views are quite stunning, too.

And it’s all yours to enjoy for just Dhs150 per person.

The price includes a refreshing drink of your choice from a sangria, a cold cerveza, or one of Tagomago’s signature mocktails. No matter what you pick, make sure you raise a glass and make a toast to summer.

Haven’t been to Tagomago yet? Expect those perfect, laid-back, Ibiza-inspired beach vibes. The atmosphere is effortlessly chic, but feel free to kick off those shoes and feel the sand between your toes and the gentle sea breeze. Top tip: Head here around sunset time to nab a great spot and catch the sky at golden hour.

Make your bookings here, or for more information, visit tagomago.ae

Tagomago, Azure Residence, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, new Summer Tapas menu available Mon to Thurs, 1pm to 7pm. Tel: (0)4 832 6620. tagomago.ae

Images: Tagomago Dubai