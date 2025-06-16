Sun, beats, and back-to-back good times in Ras Al Khaimah

The What’s On Dubai Lock-In made a triumphant return this past weekend — and it did not disappoint. Taking over the stunning Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort in sunny Ras Al Khaimah, the all-inclusive weekender brought the vibes, the crowds, and a whole lot of unforgettable moments. From Saturday, June 14 to Sunday, June 15, guests showed up in their freshest whites for two jam-packed days of epic eats, drinks, beats, and beachside bliss — making it one of our biggest bashes yet.

You know how we do – it’s always a good time at the What’s On Lock-In, and this one was no different. We kicked off the weekend with a whole roster of welcome activations for our guests to get stuck into.

Before the brunch…

A fitness class by Reset Fitness got tour VIP guests pumping for the fun coming up ahead, and elsewhere in the property, a series of pop-ups kept them busy as they checked-in. A pop-up by custom denim brand Serge De Nimes brought the style quotient while a stall by Lush decked out the guests with skincare to get brunch-ready.

The in-house salon, Artilla, gave the ladies some TLC and pre-brunch beauty rituals with blow-dry services, and the Sofitel Spa by Clarins helped guests relax with foot massages and cucumber eye masks. For those looking for a bit more action, game installations by Adventure Island and TEP Factor offered just that.

The brunch…

As the pre-brunch activations wound up, guests dressed up in their white best and showed up to Reunion, the property’s stunning French restaurant for a brunch to remember. Delicious French food in sharing platters, along with buffets of cheese platters, desserts, starters and salads fuelled the guests as they had a good time, socialising and sipping on champagne. Live entertainment included a DJ and a live saxist that brought all the groove and vibes.

Stalls outside the brunch offered guests a chance to take some souvenirs home. The Charm Bar was a massive hit – many flocked to the stall, picking out bracelets, necklaces and brooches customised with beautiful charms of their choice. Right beside it, a live sketch artist, Fatima Raza, put her brush to work and brought the guests to life on paper, creating beautiful memorabilia for them to take away.

After the brunch…

After the classy sit-down brunch, the party moved on to Waka for cocktails and high-energy fun. The music turned up, thanks to DJ Timo, and so did the people, dancing the afternoon away while sipping on drinks and and taking in the beautiful sunset. A Cuban live singing-duo also took to the stage towards the end of the evening and kept the party going.

The night came to a close with a whiskey masterclass hosted by Peter. This Johnny Walker tasting experience also included a world winning bartender, Cameron, former UAE & Oman World Class Winner 2022.

The next morning…

After a day of insane fun and memories, the next morning was all about relaxation, rejuvenation and recharging. A hearty breakfast spread at East Restaurant kicked-off the slow morning, providing guests with much-needed fuel, and a restorative poolside Hatha yoga session by Sofitel Spa by Clarins helped regain balance. Guests spent the afternoon lounging by the pool, taking refreshing dips and making the most of their time before heading back to the bustle of the city.

Take a look at the highlights here…

