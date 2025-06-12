You don’t have to wait too long

Waiting for the next UAE public holiday announcement? Well, the Islamic New Year is set to fall on Thursday, June 26, but we will receive confirmation from UAE officials on the evening of June 25, as this holiday is tied to the moon sighting.

Islamic New Year is also referred to as Hijri New Year and marks the start of the Islamic lunar year (the first day of Muharram), which is based on the sighting of the new moon.

It won’t be a long weekend, but it will bring you a mini-break from your workweek.

The Islamic calendar is based on the moon, unlike the Gregorian calendar, which is based on the sun. Each Islamic month begins after the sighting of the new crescent moon. The visual sighting of the new moon is a crucial part of tradition and is usually done by trained observers.

What is the significance of Hijri New Year?

Hijri or Hijiri comes from the Arabic word Al Hijra meaning ‘flight’ or ‘migration’ and it marks the day that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) travelled from Makkah to the city of Al Madina El Monawara, in the Gregorian calendar year of 622AD.

What other public holidays are there in 2025?

If you’re curious, there are more public holidays after the Islamic New Year.

Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will then fall on Friday, September 5, 2025. If it is a confirmed holiday by the UAE, this means we will get a three-day-long weekend (for those of us who have a two-day weekend).

After September 2025, our next public holiday is in December for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

Commemoration Day falls on Monday, December 1, and UAE National Day will follow directly after on December 2 and 3 which are Tuesday and Wednesday. Which means, if you enjoy a two-day weekend, you will have a lovely five-day-long weekend.

However, we will have to wait for the official announcements, so stay tuned to whatson.ae for the announcements.

Images: Unsplash