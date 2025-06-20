Good food, delicious sips, great vibes – your weekend just got more exciting

If you have plans already in place for June 28, you may want to cancel them. Why? Because something more exciting has just come up. We have teamed up with Ma Buckley’s Bar & Restaurant to celebrate one of the UAE’s most popular weekend traditions: a party brunch.

What’s On Brunch is a deliciously curated new series that will see us taking over the capital’s tastiest spots, and of course, you are top on our guest list.

We will be kicking things off on Saturday, June 28, from 1pm to 5pm at Ma Buckley’s Bar & Restaurant at Souk Qaryat Al Beri. Haven’t visited the spot before? Think of it as an Irish soul with a cosmopolitan twist.

If you choose to join us, your afternoon will be filled with raucous laughter and that unmistakable hum of a place where the craic is always mighty.

Need some more convincing? Allow us to share the details with you…

What’s On the menu?

Plenty of lip-smacking bites and mains.

You will start with a delicious dynamite shrimp, basil and mozzarella arancini, or an old-school chicken satay or mushroom vol-au-vents.

Once you’re warmed up, it’s time to saddle up for the main event. There are crispy fries, juicy meats, peppers, onions, and McDonnell’s Curry Sauce – the unofficial sauce of Irish glory.

If you can’t take the spice, there’s the juicy smash burger, Buffalo chicken wrap, hearty fish ‘n’ chips, Asian beef salad, or loaded stir-fries.

We’re letting you know in advance… save space for dessert. There’s lotus berry cheesecake, classic apple pie, and a perfectly torched crème brûlée. Yum!

And what about drinks?

You can’t have a brunch with just food, so expect bottomless pours at this epic What’s On Brunch.

Expect all your favourites from draughts to wines, spirits and more – the team at Ma Buckley’s will keep your glass filled and your spirits high.

Prefer cocktails? You can add signature cocktails to the mix for just Dhs50.

The vibe?

You’ll find nothing but cool, lighthearted, fun vibes here.

As the backdrop of your afternoon, we have the tunes from not one, but two top-tier troubadours: Dermot Taggart and Dale O’Hanlon, both armed with guitars, silky Irish vocals, and more charm than a pot of gold at the end of a very tipsy rainbow.

Sold? Can’t wait to join us?

We have more good news.

The usual price for this brunch is just Dhs199 for three hours. However, as a special deal just for What’s On readers, it’s Dhs129 for four hours.

That’s right, for the food, drinks, and great vibes, your total bill will just be Dhs129 per person for this fun lunch.

What are you waiting for? Get this in the group chat quick to confirm the plan with friends and get to booking quick, as there are limited spots.

You can make your bookings here.

For more information, visit 02 642 8600 or follow @ma_buckleys