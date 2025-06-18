Sponsored: It’s closing very soon

O Beach arrived to Dubai in style in late 2024 and it’s been making waves in Dubai’s beach club scene ever since.

The Ibiza-inspired venue will close for the season so now is your last chance to enjoy some time in the sun before summer really comes around and keeps us all indoors.

Since it opened, O Beach has hosted over 202 pool parties for over 50 nationalities, played 2,222 hours of unreal music, featuring incredible live DJs and brilliant entertainment. We’re talking acrobats, saxophonists, surprise singers and the incredible crane shows that O Beach is known for, you can spot them on the beach club’s social media, which gained over 100,000 new followers this season alone.

Until June 28, you can get the full party experience before it takes a little break for summer. You’ll spot the same premium cocktails, delicious sushi and iconic DJs that keep the party going all day, and into the night. If a weekday suits you, try the midweek Poolside Sessions, or ON111 Thursdays for a vibe. Prefer a weekend boogie? Visit on Friday to Sunday La Fiesta or Kisstory Saturdays will always bring the most fun party atmosphere.

We’ve even heard that next season, O Beach will bring even bolder experiences, elevated food options and brand new entertainment…We can’t wait for September.

To book, visit obeachdubai.com or contact reservations@obeachdubai.com

Images: Provided