With a long weekend on the horizon, it’s time to swap screen time for adventure time in Dubai with these cool activities for kids

Whether your little ones are thrill seekers, animal lovers, or just need to burn some energy, Dubai has endless ways to keep them entertained. From indoor escapes to creative workshops, here’s your guide to kid-approved fun that’ll make the most of the extended break.

BOUNCE-X

Get ready for action at the world’s first freestyle terrain park. Spanning 5,000 square meters, BOUNCE X is basically an adrenaline-fuelled playground where kids can leap, flip, and climb through a mix of superhero style obstacles and gravity defying fun.

Why go? It’s more than just trampolines, it’s parkour zones, ninja warrior challenges, and high energy obstacle courses.

Best for? Energetic kids (and teens) who need a serious dose of movement.

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Cost: From Dhs90. Special deals and packages available online.

Opening Hours: Monday to Thursday 10am–10pm, Friday to Sunday 10am–12am

Contact: (0)4 304 9333, @bouncemideast

KidZania Dubai

Let the kids take charge at KidZania, a fully interactive mini city where children can step into grown-up roles and try out real world careers, from battling blazes as firefighters to whipping up meals as chefs or navigating the skies as pilots. It’s learning through role play, all wrapped up in one seriously fun day out.

Why go? A city run by kids, for kids, where they can try out real world careers like being a firefighter, chef, or pilot in a fun, structured setting.

Best for? Ages 4 to 12 looking for immersive role play.

Location: The Dubai Mall

Cost: Entry starts from Dhs75 for toddlers and Dhs195 for kids. Adult entry available too. Check online for bundles and discounts.

Opening Hours: Monday to Wednesday 10am to 10pm, Thursday to Sunday 10am to 11pm

Contact: (0)4 448 5222, @kidzaniaae

OliOli Children’s Museum

Let curiosity run wild at OliOli, an interactive play museum designed to spark creativity and hands-on learning. With themed galleries like the Air Gallery, Water Gallery, and Toshi’s Net, there’s something exciting around every corner for curious young minds.

Why go? Every exhibit is designed to engage kids through play, science, and art to no screens, just pure imagination.

Best for? Ages 2 to 10 who love to touch, build, splash, and explore.

Location: Al Quoz 1, near Oasis Mall

Cost: From Dhs89 for 1 child plus 1 adult (2 hour session). Family packages available.

Opening Hours: Sunday to Thursday 9am to 7pm, Friday and Saturday 9am to 9pm

Contact: (0)4 702 7300, @olioliuae

Neon Galaxy

Step into a glow in the dark galaxy of fun at this themed indoor adventure park. Located inside Dubai Parks and Resorts, Neon Galaxy is packed with high energy challenges like ninja courses, rope climbs, ball pits, and a wipe out style zone perfect for kids and teens looking to burn off some serious energy.

Why go? It’s an out of this world indoor experience where kids can climb, crawl, and conquer glowing obstacle zones while parents relax at the on site café.

Best for? Active kids and teens who love a space themed challenge.

Location: Dubai Parks and Resorts

Cost: From Dhs60 per hour

Opening Hours: Daily from 11am

Contact: 800 2629464, @dubaiparksresorts

