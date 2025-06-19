Sponsored: Same flavour, but all the more irresistible

Cookies, no matter what size or (wonky) shape they may come in… are delicious. And for those of you who live in the UAE and are massive cookie monsters, you would have undoubtedly tried Ben’s Cookies. The cookies from Oxford, England are already hard to resist, but now this world-famous cookies company has upped their game and, for the first time ever, has launched the freshly baked goods in an adorable mini form.

Can’t wait to try it? Don’t worry. You don’t have to sprint to the nearest mall as these mini, yet… legendary British-born cookies can only be purchased online via talabat. And don’t worry…you will still have the same iconic taste, just a bite-sized version.

This marks the first time ever that Ben’s Cookies is offering its signature cookies in a mini form – which means you just have to try it.

You have four flavours to pick from: milk chocolate chunk, dark chocolate chunk, milk chocolate and peanut butter, and caramelised crunch.

A fan of a mix of flavours? The Mini Cookie Collection comes in a pack of six minis, which, thankfully, you can choose and tailor to please your sweet tooth. This means you can mix and match, picking your favourite flavours, so you don’t have to compromise.

Pick from the mini gift tin collection with six mini cookies for Dhs59, the small box with 12 mini cookies for Dhs78, or the small gift tin with 12 mini cookies for Dhs98.

The Mini Cookie Collection is perfect for gifting, sharing, or keeping or… enjoying all by yourself.

Why are Ben’s Cookies so popular?

Ben Cookies is an iconic British cookie brand known for being rich, chunky, and oven-fresh.

These delicious treats have been around since 1984 and are still going strong today. This alone should be a reason to go and get yourself a cookie or two, or maybe even a box to enjoy.

Apple users can download the talabat app on apple.com or for Android, on play.google.com.

Images: Supplied