JBR just got a whole lot spicier – here’s the scoop on Dubai’s largest Nando’s

If you thought Nando’s couldn’t get any bigger in Dubai, they’ve just raised the bar. The South African brand’s largest UAE restaurant now stands tall on the bustling beachfront of Jumeirah Beach Residence. Spanning two floors with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, this flagship fits perfectly into the vibrant lifestyle of one of Dubai’s busiest neighbourhoods.

The space

This two-storey spot offers indoor and outdoor seating, making it perfect for everything from casual catch-ups to late-night post-beach cravings. The space combines Nando’s signature Afro-Portuguese style with thoughtful design – earthy tones, textured surfaces, and seating for both big groups and quiet corners.

The art

Beyond the food, this location doubles as a mini gallery, featuring one of the world’s largest collections of contemporary Southern African art. It adds a cultural layer that makes the restaurant feel even more alive and welcoming, right where the city’s pulse beats strongest.

The food

Nando’s menu is all about flame-grilled chicken marinated in their famous peri-peri sauce, available in varying heat levels from mild to extra hot. Alongside their signature chicken, expect sides like peri-peri chips, corn on the cob, and spicy rice, all crafted to complement that smoky, spicy kick. It’s casual, packed with flavour, and perfect for sharing or solo bites.

About Nando’s

Founded in South Africa in 1987, Nando’s has grown into a global phenomenon known for its Afro-Portuguese roots and fiery peri-peri chicken. With thousands of outlets worldwide, the brand is celebrated not just for its food, but for its vibrant culture and bold spirit.

Nando’s growth in Dubai

This JBR opening is the latest milestone following new spots in Al Wahda Mall, Khalifa City, and Dubai Investment Park. Its prime location and foot traffic make it a key player in Nando’s expanding UAE story.

More details

Location: The Walk Unit GM04, Rimal Walk, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Times: Monday to Friday from 11am to 1am, Saturday & Sunday from 11am to 3am

Contact: 600 542 525

Images: Supplied/Nando’s Official Website