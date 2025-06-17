In a country with one of the highest millionaire populations, luxury isn’t a splurge it’s a lifestyle

With the long weekend just around the corner thanks to the recently announced public holiday, it’s time to have a holiday where your budget isn’t a factor. From sky high suites in Dubai to private villas in Ras Al Khaimah and desert palaces in Abu Dhabi, these ultra-lavish escapes are for those who don’t ask “how much?” they ask “what’s next?”

image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
nav left 3 of 12 nav right
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery
image gallery

Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Sky high grandeur, world class service, and next level luxury, all in one unforgettable stay.

Towering above the Palm, these signature penthouses are the pinnacle of Dubai luxury. With five penthouses to choose from, this is where ultra private living meets bold architectural design, think multi-bedroom layouts, wraparound terraces, personal infinity pools, and floor to ceiling views of the Arabian Gulf, the Palm, and the city skyline. Every inch is curated for comfort and status, from Hermes amenities and rare marble finishes to your own private entrance and round the clock butler service.

Beyond the stay itself, guests enjoy full access to the hotel’s finest offerings from Cloud 22’s iconic infinity pool to the celebrity-chef dining collection, the Royal Club, private beach, and in-house spa. And if you want to take it even further, experiences can be completely tailored: book in-villa treatments, create bespoke tasting menus with a private chef, or have your concierge design an adventure for you.

Location: Atlantis The Royal, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai

Contact: +971 4 426 2000, atlantis.com/the-royal, @atlantistheroyal

The Ritz-Carlton Al Wadi Desert, Ras Al Khaimah

Where golden dunes, personalised service, and curated comfort come together in the heart of the desert.

Tucked within a private gated estate, the Signature Villas offer an expansive space, floor-to-ceiling glass doors reveal uninterrupted views of rolling dunes, while the master bedroom features panoramic views, Bathrooms are pure indulgence with a deep standalone tub, indoor rain shower, and enclosed outdoor shower overlooking the sands. On arrival, your private butler greets you with a bottle of Champagne, setting the tone for a stay where every detail is flawlessly handled from unpacking to pressing your wardrobe. In-villa breakfasts are prepared by a private chef, and optional starlit BBQs turn dinner into a desert dream. A fully equipped Technogym fitness studio, a butler’s pantry, and a stocked minibar round out the amenities. Enjoy exclusive experiences like wildlife feeding, dining on the Falcon Deck, private stargazing sessions, and sunset camel rides, all curated just for you.

Location: Al Wadi Khadija Nature Reserve, Ras Al Khaimah

Contact: +971 7 245 5000, ritzcarlton.com/al-wadi-desert @ritzcarltonalwadidesert

Anantara World Islands, Dubai

Where fiveâ€‘star escape meets exclusivity and is just 15 minutes from Dubai’s coast.

Set sail by private boat to one of Dubai’s most extraordinary stays, a Maldives-style escape just offshore. With the ultra packages with six beachfront and overwater villa types to choose from, this is your chance to live out a no budget fantasy: think private pools, butler service, endless sea views, and a front-row seat to the sunset.

Your stay can be completely tailored with indulgent extras: start your morning with a floating breakfast in your villa pool, take a mixology class or private cooking lesson a the chef, unwind with a signature massage in a breezy spa cabana, or hit the water with eFoil surfing, kayaking, jet-skiing or even eco-friendly golf where your balls dissolve into the sea. Come evening, dine under the stars on the beach or aboard a private barge, then catch a movie at the outdoor cinema or simply let the waves soundtrack your night. The choice really is unlimited.

Location: Anantara, The World Islands, Dubai

Contact: +971 4 567 8777, anantara.com, @anantaraworldislandsdubai

Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah, Dubai

An icon of indulgence, where two-storey suites meet seven-star service.

Rising from its own private island, Burj Al Arab Jumeirah delivers a level of extravagance that few hotels in the world can rival. With nine lavish duplex suites to choose from, each spanning two floors, the stay is anything but ordinary. Expect grand spiral staircases, floor to ceiling windows with sweeping sea views, marble-clad bathrooms with jacuzzis, and interiors dripping in gold, yes, even the iPads are 24-karat.

Every suite includes round the clock butler service, a private bar, luxury Hermes amenities, and ultra personalised details. Step outside your suite to access the hotel’s signature experiences, from the Terrace’s private cabanas and saltwater infinity pools, to Talise Spa’s two-storey sanctuary and an award-winning culinary line-up including the underwater magic of Al Mahara and skyline views at Al Muntaha.

Helicopter arrivals? Done. Rolls-Royce chauffeur service? Naturally. Private spa treatments, curated dining on the beach, or a full cinematic screening inside your suite? Just ask your personal concierge is ready to make it all happen.

Location: Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai

Contact: +971 4 301 7777, jumeirah.com/burjalarab, @jumeirahburjalarab

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi

Grandeur, privacy, and legendary service on Abu Dhabi’s Corniche.

This iconic palace offers eight ultra-luxe suite options, each with elegant living spaces, private balconies, marble bathrooms with jacuzzis, and 24/7 butler service. Suite stays unlock access to The EP Club, where personalised check-in, sunset cocktails, and chauffeured limousine transfers are all part of the experience. Guests can also enjoy private beach cabanas, world-class dining across 12 restaurants, a spa with Moroccan hammam, and curated experiences from tennis to private yacht charters.

Location: West Corniche, Abu Dhabi

Contact: +971 2 690 9000, mandarinoriental.com/abu-dhabi/emirates-palace, @mo_emiratespalace

 

Images: Website