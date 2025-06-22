Dubai’s dining scene is your foodie passport – no visa, no flights, just vibes

With over 200 nationalities stirring the pot, Dubai’s menus are as global as its skyline. From family recipes passed down through generations to cult favourite street food reimagined by top chefs, these dishes are steeped in tradition and bursting with flavour. Hungry for culture? You could basically eat your way around the world in a weekend all without leaving the city.

Spain: Cochinillo Eterno Asado de Segovia at Lola Taberna Española

HOLA! Feast like a true Spaniard with Lola’s Cochinillo, a traditional whole roasted suckling pig from Segovia. Weighing 5kg and serving 6 to 8 people, it’s crisp on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside. Available for dine-in or to enjoy at home, this Spanish delicacy must be reserved 24 hours in advance.

Location: Lola Taberna Española

Operating Hours: Daily from 1pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs1199

Contact: (0)4 247 6688, @lolataberna

England: Weekend Roast at Dhow & Anchor

HELLO! A true taste of British tradition, Dhow & Anchor’s Weekend Roast is all about crisp roast potatoes, slow-cooked meats and the star of the plate, the Yorkshire pudding. Served in a fully air-conditioned summer tent with views of Burj Al Arab, this hearty feast includes classics like roast beef, lamb leg, and vegetarian options, finished off with beloved British desserts.

Location: Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Time: Sat and Sun, 12pm to 10pm

Cost: Dhs125 (main), Dhs165 (main + dessert)

Contact: 800 323232, @dhowandanchor

Greece: Thalassa Brunch at Ammos, Rixos JBR

YA! Thalassa, the Greek word for “sea” comes alive every Friday night bringing the spirit of the Aegean coast to Dubai. Set by the moonlit sea, this brunch celebrates vibrant Mediterranean flavours with fresh seafood, sharing plates, and beloved Greek classics like grilled octopus and saganaki.

Feel the island energy and Opa to good food and great greek vibes.

Location: Ammos, Rixos Premium Dubai JBR

Time: Fridays, 8pm to 11pm

Cost: Dhs395 (house beverages), Dhs495 (premium drinks)

Contact: (0)52 777 9473, @ammosdubai

China: After Dark Brunch at Mott 32

NI HAO! Step into the flavours of modern China at Mott 32’s After Dark brunch — a bold, award-winning reinterpretation of traditional Chinese dining, set sky-high on the 73rd floor. Surrounded by glittering skyscrapers, you could easily imagine yourself in the heart of Shanghai or Hong Kong.

The specially curated Chinese menu includes free-range Chicken Soup Dumplings, Kung Pao Prawns, and Ma Po Tofu with chili paste — authentic dishes that take you straight back to the streets of China. To complete the experience, enjoy two hours of free-flowing beverages, including house favourites and Chinese-inspired cocktails like the Sichuan Margarita. Live DJ sets and roaming entertainment add to the vibrant, high-energy vibe.

Location: Mott 32, Address Beach Resort JBR

Time: Every Thursday, 8pm to 10pm

Cost: Dhs345 per person (includes two-hour drinks package)

Contact: (0)4 582 8888, @mott32dubai

South Africa: Hyperama Diner & Store

HOWZIT! Hyperama brings the authentic taste of South Africa to Dubai with a menu full of beloved classics like Bunny Chow’s, Gatsby sandwiches, and traditional boerewors grilled to perfection. Enjoy hearty meals inspired by South African street food and home cooking, all served in a warm, welcoming setting.

Next door, their South African store offers a treasure trove of goodies, from biltong and droëwors to Simba chips and specialty sauces, so you can bring a true taste of South Africa home.

Location: Hyperama Diner, Al Shafar Building, Al Quoz, Dubai

Operating Hours: Daily, 8 AM – 11 PM

Contact: (0)58 108 8786, @hyperamauae

India: Punjab Grill

NAMASTE! Rooted in the royal kitchens of North India, Punjab Grill brings a regal dining experience to Dubai. From tandoori lobster and lamb chops to chaats bursting with spice and colour, every dish is a celebration of Indian heritage. Expect rich curries, smoky grills, and traditional flavours elevated with modern flair, all served in a luxurious setting inspired by the grandeur of Indian palaces. It’s a go to for those craving soulful Indian dining, from intimate dinners and flavour packed lunches to a weekend brunch filled with masala, melody, and modern Indian magic.

Location: Punjab Grill, Anantara Downtown Dubai, Business Bay



Operating Hours: daily, 11:30am to 11:30pm

Contact: (0)50 194 1107, @punjabgrilldubai

Images: Unsplash