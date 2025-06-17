Sponsored: Wine lovers won’t want to miss this

An exclusive, one-night-only event is about to take place by Penfolds, one of Australia’s most prestigious wine estates and if you’re into good wine and great food, you’ll need to check it out.

Taking place on Thursday, June 26 in Jara by Martín Berasategui, and located at ultra-luxury hotel, The Lana – Dorchester Collection, this special dinner will also have a very special guest.

The acclaimed contemporary Basque restaurant in the Lana will welcome Penfolds’ chief winemaker, Peter Gago, for his first visit to the UAE in over a decade. This intimate evening promises an extraordinary culinary experience, priced at Dhs2,588 per person.

The six-course tasting menu curated by Martín Berasategui himself will begin at 7.30pm, with each dish artfully paired with some of Penfolds’ most celebrated wines. The evening will showcase highlights from the Luxury and Icon collections, including rare tastings of two legendary vintages of Penfolds Grange – 1983 and 1991.

The dinner will also feature other outstanding labels, such as the crisp Yattarna Chardonnay, the elegant Bin 169 Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, and the bold RWT Barossa Valley Shiraz. St Henri Shiraz and Bin 707 Cabernet Sauvignon will round out the evening’s wine offerings, each perfectly matched to the refined Basque dishes designed to complement their flavor profiles.

You’ll get a rare opportunity to explore the depth and heritage of Penfolds under the guidance of one of the wine world’s most respected figures. Seats are extremely limited, and advanced reservations are required. Bookings can be made through this link.

In a nod to the brand’s global innovation, Penfolds has also recently debuted the Grange La Chapelle 2021, a rare collaboration with Domaine de La Chapelle, now available in the UAE.