Astronomers have predicted potential dates for Ramadan 2026

The dates for the beginning of Ramadan 2026, the holy month of fasting, have been predicted by astronomers. Calculations are telling us that it will begin on Wednesday, February 18, 2026. The date is set to mark the first day of Ramadan in the Hijri year 1447.

Astronomers, according to Gulf News, have calculated this date based on the predictions of the position of the moon on this date. The date can possibly also vary by country, depending on moon sightings. The Emirates Astronomy Society is often responsible for assisting in the prediction of the crescent moon.

If you have lived in the UAE for some time, you’ll know that the dates of Ramadan can be predicted by astronomers, but not confirmed until declared by religious authorities across the Muslim world following official moon sighting. Over the last year, Dubai has even used drones in its quest to sight the moon, along with the moon sighting committees and the public’s assistance.

If you’re unsure of what Ramadan is, it is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It is the most holy time of the year when Muslims around the world abstain from eating, drinking, or smoking between sunrise and sunset. It usually lasts around 29 or 30 days (depending on the calendar). We have a guide to help you, along with dos and don’ts to help you navigate the month.

Image: Unsplash