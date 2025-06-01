In search of pool days to keep you cool this summer? This one is all about the wow-factor

No matter how many times I drive up to the Burj Al Arab, I’m always in awe. The way the sail-shaped façade of this iconic ‘7 star’ hotel looms into view as you cruise over the bridge, the sparkling Arabian Gulf on either side adding further allure to the serene setting. It’s a suitably glamourous entrance that sets the tone for an array of Michelin-pedigree restaurants, opulent suites and a lavish spa. But we’re not here for any of those today. Instead, we bundle into a buggy waiting to welcome us at the entrance for SAL, the chic Mediterranean concept that unrolls against the terrace at the back of the hotel.

Despite the climbing temperatures, a welcome breeze dances off the ocean and across the terrace, and as we walk down towards the pools it feels like we’re leaving the humid city behind for a serene seaside oasis. With the Burj Al Arab behind you, you face towards endless blues. A bridge over the family-friendly freshwater pool leads to the mirrored restaurant on the right, and neat rows of loungers on the left, then opens up to the adults-only infinity pool, which stretches the entire length of the terrace, seemingly dropping into the Arabian sea beyond. We settle into loungers, already laid out with smart navy towels and white pillows in cotton cases that are plump and luxurious. A fresh coconut (Dhs60) is a refreshing way to keep cool as we take in the views. But we’re regularly approached with amenities like cold towels and detox shots to keep us hydrated.

While many of its beach club rivals favour loud DJ sets and exuberant entertainment, SAL favours a quiet luxury approach, and that’s all part of its appeal. Chilled house beats enhance the ambience, but at a welcome background level that allows guests to relax and socialise.

There’s an extensive Mediterranean served poolside, but for lunch we choose to dine at the restaurant. It still benefits from those same endless blue views, but with the bonus of AC while we dine. The standout starter is the delicately plated wild crab (Dhs105), a flavour sensation of pickles, paprika and mayonnaise. The lobster linguine (Dhs250) is a stellar choice for main – a generous portion that gets the ratio of freshly made pasta and meaty lobster just right. We also try the tender and delicious grilled lamb chops (Dhs190), simply seasoned with harissa. For dessert, the pistachio (Dhs70) gelato is rich and creamy, a welcome crunchy from the caramelised pistachio pieces adding great texture to an indulgent dessert.

Verdict: Pool day perfection at an iconic Dubai hotel

SAL, Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, pool 10am to 7pm, restaurant 12.30pm to 10.15pm daily, pool passes Dhs500 with Dhs250 redeemable Monday to Thursday, Dhs800 with Dhs400 redeemable Friday to Sunday. Tel: (800) 323232. @sal_burjalarab