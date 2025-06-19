Sponsored: There’s something for every taste

Saadiyat Beach Club has released its newest offers and they’re bound to cool you down and keep you hydrated all summer long.

The hugely popular Sunset Splash is back, head to the beach club on the first and last Saturday of the month starting with June 28, and experience extended pool hours and fun entertainment. Grab a day pass from 4pm and get unlimited beverages until 9pm. It’s Dhs299 for ladies and Dhs399 for gents. If you have a bigger group, and you’re feeling fancy, you can opt for the premium seating options like a poolside cabana for Dhs3,500 which includes four day passes, Dhs600 redeemable and a bottle of Champagne or vodka. It’s a vibe.

If you’re a breakfast lover, from June 20, The Saadiyat Edit is coming too. It’s a late breakfast for slow mornings, available Monday to Friday from 8am to 1pm. The menu features wellness-driven dishes and refreshing drinks. Have a nourishing start to the day but at your own pace.

Saadiyat Beach Club introduces Surf & Turf, a grilled seafood and BBQ experience from June 16 at Safina restaurant. Available from Mondays to Fridays, 5pm to 9pm, you’ll get a generous grilled platter and a bottle of wine for Dhs399. Perfect for a date night or catch up with friends.

Every Thursday to Sunday, Evening Pours is an elevated happy hour designed for sunset seekers from 4pm to 8pm. Enjoy a carefully selected menu of cocktails and premium wines in an intimate, beachfront setting. Perfect.

The Violet Hour at Beach Bar is available every day from 7pm to 10pm, offers a refined selection of cocktails and beverages crafted for the golden twilight.

