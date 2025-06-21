School holidays are around the corner: time to plan the family fun
School’s out (well almost) and the family calendar is wide open — now what?
The school bell is ringing soon, and the countdown to fun is officially on. The heat is rising, so it’s time to take the fun indoors. From icy adventures and imaginative role plays to neon obstacle courses and sky high trampolines, here’s your go to list of family friendly indoor activities in Dubai this school holiday.
Dubai Ice Rink
Swap the desert heat for a cool blast of winter air at Dubai Ice Rink in The Dubai Mall. Open to all ages and skill levels, you can skate the day away with public sessions or even level up with a private lesson – because why not.
Price: From Dhs90
Location: Dubai Mall
Operating hours: daily, 10am to 12am
Contact: 800 38224 6255, dubaiicerink.com
Fun City
Endless play for the little ones. Need to keep the young ones busy and happy. Fun City is packed with soft play zones, ball pits, arcade games, and mini rides designed to keep children entertained for hours, because parents also need a little time to relax and recharge while the kids have a blast.
Price: Package prices vary
Location: Arabian Centre (multiple locations)
Operating hours: Mon toThurs 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 12am
Contact: (0)54 581 3428, funcityarabia.com
Hello Park
Interactive family fun. Located in Dubai Festival City Mall, Hello Park offers immersive, themed adventures like space travel with Rocky the Fox and dinosaur fossil digs. It’s a mix of tech, play, and storytelling that’s fun for all ages.
Price: From Dhs89
Location: Dubai Festival City Mall
Operating hours: Mon–Thurs 10am–11pm, Fri–Sun 10am–12am
Contact: (0)4 218 9222, hellokids.ae
KidZania
Learn while you play. At KidZania in Dubai Mall, kids (ages 4–16) can role-play real-world careers from doctors to pilots in a mini-city built just for them. It’s fun and educational, perfect for curious minds this school holiday.
Price: From Dhs195
Location: Dubai Mall
Operating hours: Sun–Thurs 10am–10pm, Fri–Sat 10am–11pm
Contact: 800 3822 46255, kidzania.ae
Play DXB
Virtual reality with real thrills. Escape the heat and reality with Play DXB, an immersive VR theme park in Dubai Mall. Whether dune bashing, flying over Dubai, or braving haunted houses, there’s a thrilling experience for every age.
Price: From Dhs250
Location: Dubai Mall
Operating hours: Daily from 10am
Contact: (0)56 682 4804, entertainment.emaar.com
Ski Dubai
Snowy school break vibes. Skiing, snowboarding, penguin meet-and-greets—yes, it’s all real and it’s all indoors. Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates is a school holiday must-visit for chilly family fun.
Price: Varies by activity
Location: Mall of the Emirates
Operating hours: Sat–Sun 9am–12am, Mon–Thurs 10am–11pm, Fri 10am–12am
Contact: (0)4 409 4000 | skidubaipage
Sky Zone
Burn Off the Holiday Energy. Located in Ibn Battuta Mall, Sky Zone is 35,000 square feet of active fun—complete with trampolines, ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, and zip lines. Great for older kids and tweens who need to move!
Price: From Dhs149
Location: Ibn Battuta Mall, Persian Court
Operating hours: Mon–Thurs from 12pm, Fri–Sun from 10am
Contact: 800 7599663, skyzone.ae
The Smash Room
Break time, literally. Perfect for parents (or older teens), The Smash Room is exactly what it sounds like—a safe place to release stress by smashing TVs, furniture, or even your own old junk. Let off steam while the kids play elsewhere!
Price: From Dhs69
Location: Al Quoz & Mirdif
Operating hours: Al Quoz: Daily from 12pm, Mirdif: Daily from 10am
Contact: (0)4 339 7810, thesmashroom.com
Images: Archive and Unsplash