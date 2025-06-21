School’s out (well almost) and the family calendar is wide open — now what?

The school bell is ringing soon, and the countdown to fun is officially on. The heat is rising, so it’s time to take the fun indoors. From icy adventures and imaginative role plays to neon obstacle courses and sky high trampolines, here’s your go to list of family friendly indoor activities in Dubai this school holiday.

Dubai Ice Rink

Swap the desert heat for a cool blast of winter air at Dubai Ice Rink in The Dubai Mall. Open to all ages and skill levels, you can skate the day away with public sessions or even level up with a private lesson – because why not.

Price: From Dhs90

Location: Dubai Mall

Operating hours: daily, 10am to 12am

Contact: 800 38224 6255, dubaiicerink.com

Fun City

Endless play for the little ones. Need to keep the young ones busy and happy. Fun City is packed with soft play zones, ball pits, arcade games, and mini rides designed to keep children entertained for hours, because parents also need a little time to relax and recharge while the kids have a blast.

Price: Package prices vary

Location: Arabian Centre (multiple locations)

Operating hours: Mon toThurs 10am to 10pm, Fri to Sun 10am to 12am

Contact: (0)54 581 3428, funcityarabia.com

Hello Park

Interactive family fun. Located in Dubai Festival City Mall, Hello Park offers immersive, themed adventures like space travel with Rocky the Fox and dinosaur fossil digs. It’s a mix of tech, play, and storytelling that’s fun for all ages.

Price: From Dhs89

Location: Dubai Festival City Mall

Operating hours: Mon–Thurs 10am–11pm, Fri–Sun 10am–12am

Contact: (0)4 218 9222, hellokids.ae

KidZania

Learn while you play. At KidZania in Dubai Mall, kids (ages 4–16) can role-play real-world careers from doctors to pilots in a mini-city built just for them. It’s fun and educational, perfect for curious minds this school holiday.

Price: From Dhs195

Location: Dubai Mall

Operating hours: Sun–Thurs 10am–10pm, Fri–Sat 10am–11pm

Contact: 800 3822 46255, kidzania.ae

Play DXB

Virtual reality with real thrills. Escape the heat and reality with Play DXB, an immersive VR theme park in Dubai Mall. Whether dune bashing, flying over Dubai, or braving haunted houses, there’s a thrilling experience for every age.

Price: From Dhs250

Location: Dubai Mall

Operating hours: Daily from 10am

Contact: (0)56 682 4804, entertainment.emaar.com

Ski Dubai

Snowy school break vibes. Skiing, snowboarding, penguin meet-and-greets—yes, it’s all real and it’s all indoors. Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates is a school holiday must-visit for chilly family fun.

Price: Varies by activity

Location: Mall of the Emirates

Operating hours: Sat–Sun 9am–12am, Mon–Thurs 10am–11pm, Fri 10am–12am

Contact: (0)4 409 4000 | skidubaipage

Sky Zone

Burn Off the Holiday Energy. Located in Ibn Battuta Mall, Sky Zone is 35,000 square feet of active fun—complete with trampolines, ninja warrior courses, climbing walls, and zip lines. Great for older kids and tweens who need to move!

Price: From Dhs149

Location: Ibn Battuta Mall, Persian Court

Operating hours: Mon–Thurs from 12pm, Fri–Sun from 10am

Contact: 800 7599663, skyzone.ae

The Smash Room

Break time, literally. Perfect for parents (or older teens), The Smash Room is exactly what it sounds like—a safe place to release stress by smashing TVs, furniture, or even your own old junk. Let off steam while the kids play elsewhere!

Price: From Dhs69

Location: Al Quoz & Mirdif

Operating hours: Al Quoz: Daily from 12pm, Mirdif: Daily from 10am

Contact: (0)4 339 7810, thesmashroom.com

Images: Archive and Unsplash