Abu Dhabi Comedy Season is in full swing and some incredible acts have already performed. We’re talking big names who are known worldwide such as Kevin Hart, Michael McIntyre, Gabriel Iglesias, and Trevor Noah. Don’t worry though, you still have time to get lots of giggles in with the acts that are scheduled for June and July. Last year it was a week of comedy, this year the capital has leveled up and is giving you a full two months of laughs.

American Comedian, Pete Davidson is set to get the giggles rolling on June 25 as he arrives to the Etihad Arena. Tickets start at Dhs295 and if you decide to go, you’ll be treated to raw and purely hilarious personal stories from this charming character.

Dave Chappelle also returns to Abu Dhabi on June 27, after a hugely successful show in April 2024. Tickets for this funnyman start at Dhs250 and you’re guaranteed a brilliant night.

The fun doesn’t stop in June, as the temperature heats up, so do the laughs. Bill Burr is coming on July 12 with his refreshingly honest and witty comedy show. Nothing is off limits for discussion during the show and be prepared for some candid commentary on life. Tickets for Burr start at Dhs250 so send this into the groupchat and start planning.

If you don’t fancy going to one of the bigger gigs, there are more intimate ones dotted around the city such as Mina Liccione & Friends who are coming to Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental on Tuesday, June 24, and Mohamed Helmy, Nataly Aukar, Nurlan Saburov are other hilarious figures to watch too.

