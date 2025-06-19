Warning: these desserts may cause extreme cravings and accidental phone storage overload

Dubai doesn’t do basic and that includes dessert. These desserts are here to slay your stories, ice cream too pretty to eat (but trust us, you’ll want to), cakes with main character energy, and sweets so extra they deserve their own spotlight. Taste? Impeccable. Pics? Mandatory. Because let’s be honest it’s all about the ’gram.

Matilda Cake at Parkers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Parker’s (@parkers)

Parkers brings the most iconic movie dessert to life with their viral Matilda Cake, a giant, fudgy slice straight out of the film. It’s rich, gooey, and absolutely drowning in glossy chocolate ganache. One bite and you’re Bruce Bogtrotter living the dream, but let’s be honest, it’s the ganache pour that steals the show. Slow-mo it, zoom in, add dramatic music, this one’s made for your feed and not just your story.

Insta tip: Capture a boomerang as you lift the holder, that first reveal moment when the hot ganache starts to drip is pure gold. Time it right and let the chocolate flow steal the spotlight.

Location: Dubai Hills Mall

Operating hours: daily from 9am to 11:30pm

Contact: 600 555551, @parkers

Molten Belgian Chocolate Pancake at Chocoberry Cafe

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chocoberry® UAE (@chocoberrycafeuae)

Chocoberry’s Molten Belgian Chocolate Pancakes are as indulgent as they come, thick, fluffy stacks drenched in hot Belgian chocolate and served with a side of serious drama. Rich, gooey and melt-in-the-mouth, this Downtown Dubai breakfast favourite is made for those with a sweet tooth and a steady hand.

Insta tip: Get the chocolate pour in slow-mo from overhead, zoom in as it cascades for maximum drip effect.

Location: Boulevard Central Tower 1, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown

Operating hours: daily, 9am to 11:30pm

Contact: (0)4 834 7750, @chocoberry_ae

Tiramisu at Jou Jou Brasserie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jou Jou Brasserie (@joujoudubai)

Layers on layers of pure indulgence, this Tiramisu is light, creamy, and dangerously addictive. A delicate balance of coffee-soaked sponge and smooth mascarpone that melts in your mouth (and looks amazing doing it). Trust us: this is the one to end your meal with.

Insta tip: Cut slowly into the cake with a fork to show off those silky layers, close-up with soft lighting and a gentle zoom for peak dessert drama.

Location: Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Dubai

Operating hours: daily, 12pm to 1am

Contact: (0)4 270 7803, @joujoudubai