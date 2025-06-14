No booze, all bliss – these mocktails are pure summer in a glass

Sip, chill, repeat. We’ve rounded up some of the city’s most creative non-alcoholic concoctions. These mocktails not only look stunning but deliver big on taste, perfect for summer days, balmy nights, or a mid-week pick-me-up.

Kuu at Mimi Kakushi

Sip into Serenity with KUU, priced at Dhs45 a creamy, alcohol-free twist on the classic piña colada, elevated with a Japanese touch. This indulgent blend of organic matcha, pineapple juice, coconut purée, and fresh cream delivers a tropical-meets-earthy flavor that’s both refreshing and rich. Smooth, dreamy, and entirely unique, KUU speaks for itself.

Location: Four Seasons Resort, Jumeirah 2

Operating hours: 12pm to 2am

Contact: 04 379 4811, @mimikakushi

Le Spritz de La Maison at Maison De La Plage

Le Spritz de La Maison, priced at Dhs55 is a refreshing non-alcoholic aperitif crafted with vibrant blood orange, aromatic rosemary, and finished with a splash of pink grapefruit soda. Light, zesty, and beautifully balanced, it’s the perfect sundowner without the buzz.

Location: Maison De La Plage, The Palm

Operating hours: daily 10am to 1am.

Contact: (0)4 452 3344, @maisondelaplage_

Ruby Wine at The Cullinan

Sip in style with Ruby Wine priced at Dhs58, a classy concoction with all the sparkle served in a champagne flute and crafted with Muscat 0% ABV wine and a delicate apple & elderflower tisane. It’s dry, bubbly, and a touch of subtle herbal notes. No garnish needed this one shines on its own. Perfect for those who want the ritual of wine without the buzz.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab

Operating hours: daily 12pm to 2am.

Contact: (0)4 570 4551. @thecullinan.dubai

Nihon Lassi at Romeo Lane

Nihon Lassi, priced at Dhs45 blends Lyres white cane, refreshing coconut water, zesty lime juice, fragrant green shiso cordial, and creamy yoghurt. This vibrant drink offers a balanced harmony of citrus brightness, herbal notes, and smooth creaminess, a perfect revitalizing sip for any time of day.

Location: 2nd Floor, Pullman Hotel, Business Bay

Operating hours: Sun to Fri 12pm to 11pm; Sat 12pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 345 4419 @romeolane.ae

A Ni Mocktail at Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Brighten your palate with the A Ni Mocktail priced at Dhs40 , a standout at Goldfish. This vibrant, alcohol-free creation blends strawberries, blueberries, and cranberries into a refreshing burst of fruity flavor. Crafted in-house with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, it’s the perfect sip to complement your meal, juicy, balanced, and undeniably delicious. No buzz, just pure berry bliss.

Location: Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road,

Operating hours: Sun to Fri 12pm to 11pm and Sat 12pm to 8pm

Contact: (0)4 345 4419, @goldfishdubai

Accolades:

• Michelin Guide 2022–2023

• Michelin Bib Gourmand 2022–2025

• Gault&Millau Toque 2025

• 50 Best Discovery

Images: Supplied