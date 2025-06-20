Meet The Banc – the new art-filled restaurant bringing food, music, and design under one roof

Business Bay’s latest opening is no quiet arrival. The Banc, a popular North London restaurant with a loyal following (and a solid celebrity guest list), has just landed at the Renaissance Hotel in Business Bay – and it’s already making itself at home.

The space

Split over two levels with a terrace, shisha lounge, and regular DJs, The Banc Dubai leans into moody lighting, art-filled walls, and an open-plan layout that feels both modern and lived-in. There’s a nod to its origins too: the original London space was housed in a former Barclays Bank, and here, a replica vault door sits behind the bar.

The food

Expect a mix of Mediterranean and Asian dishes, led by premium ingredients and clean, well-balanced plates. Highlights include the Bluefin Tuna Tataki, Alaskan Crab Leg with herb butter, and the 1.2kg Wagyu Tomahawk, if you’re sharing. For dessert, go for the white truffle ice cream with almond crumble or a sharp, light Pavlova with yuzu curd and matcha mascarpone.

The drinks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Banc Dubai (@thebanc.dubai)

The cocktail list includes creative drinks like the Postman Negroni (with a balsamic twist), and Sakemai (a sake-based take on the martini), finished with chestnut honey and parmesan.

The team

Founders Mazlum and Can Topcu, along with longtime friend Fabio Teixeira, have brought their London DNA to Dubai. The brothers are now based here, running the show daily, and keeping the vibe warm and inviting.

The details

Location: The Banc, Renaissance Hotel, Business Bay

Contact: (0)4 566 2262. @thebanc.dubai. thebanc.ae

Images: Instagram/Official website