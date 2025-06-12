Sponsored: The best of the UAE

Talabat may be the go-to name for food delivery in the UAE, but since April 2024, it’s also been helping foodies save when dining out. Enter DineOut Deals – a game-changing feature that unlocks exclusive discounts for diners at over 1,200 restaurants across the UAE.

From sunny breakfasts to midnight cravings, DineOut Deals makes dining out both exciting and affordable. Just choose your restaurant, dine out, and pay your bill through DineOut Deals on the talabat app to unlock your discount.

Now, talabat is taking it a step further with the launch of ‘The Plate Awards’ -DineOut’s new annual celebration of excellence in dining. The Plate Awards honour 20 standout restaurants across 20 cuisine categories, recognised for their culinary brilliance, commitment to great experiences, and the love they’ve received from thousands of happy diners across the UAE.

Here are the 2024 Plate Awards winners – get ready to add these to your must-try list:

Best Dessert: Chocomelt

Best American: Buffalo Wild Wings

Best Arabic: Sultan Al Arab

Best Bakery: Mondoux

Best Breakfast: IHOP

Best Burgers: Slaw

Best Café: The Hamptons

Best Coffee: Olab

Best Asian: Chinatown Dubai Mall

Best Fast Food: Popeyes

Best Healthy: Boga Superfoods

Best Indian: Gazebo

Best Lebanese: Allo Beirut

Best Italian: C House Milano

Best Mexican: Maria Bonita Taco Shop & Grill

Best Turkish: Otantik

Best Nightlife: Hitchki

Best Barbecue Grills: Absolute Barbecues

Best International: Falla

Best Vegetarian: Kamat

talabat applauds these brands for their incredible dedication to quality and innovation – and for bringing unforgettable dining experiences to customers across the country.

Ready to try them all?

Whether you’re in the mood for sizzling grills, rich desserts, or a perfect cup of coffee, DineOut Deals is your passport to the UAE’s top restaurants – at exclusive discounted prices. Just open the talabat UAE app, browse DineOut Deals, and start exploring.

