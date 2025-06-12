Talabat may be the go-to name for food delivery in the UAE, but since April 2024, it’s also been helping foodies save when dining out. Enter DineOut Deals – a game-changing feature that unlocks exclusive discounts for diners at over 1,200 restaurants across the UAE.
From sunny breakfasts to midnight cravings, DineOut Deals makes dining out both exciting and affordable. Just choose your restaurant, dine out, and pay your bill through DineOut Deals on the talabat app to unlock your discount.
Now, talabat is taking it a step further with the launch of ‘The Plate Awards’ -DineOut’s new annual celebration of excellence in dining. The Plate Awards honour 20 standout restaurants across 20 cuisine categories, recognised for their culinary brilliance, commitment to great experiences, and the love they’ve received from thousands of happy diners across the UAE.
Here are the 2024 Plate Awards winners – get ready to add these to your must-try list:
Best Dessert: Chocomelt
Best American: Buffalo Wild Wings
Best Arabic: Sultan Al Arab
Best Bakery: Mondoux
Best Breakfast: IHOP
Best Burgers: Slaw
Best Café: The Hamptons
Best Coffee: Olab
Best Asian: Chinatown Dubai Mall
Best Fast Food: Popeyes
Best Healthy: Boga Superfoods
Best Indian: Gazebo
Best Lebanese: Allo Beirut
Best Italian: C House Milano
Best Mexican: Maria Bonita Taco Shop & Grill
Best Turkish: Otantik
Best Nightlife: Hitchki
Best Barbecue Grills: Absolute Barbecues
Best International: Falla
Best Vegetarian: Kamat
talabat applauds these brands for their incredible dedication to quality and innovation – and for bringing unforgettable dining experiences to customers across the country.
Ready to try them all?
Whether you’re in the mood for sizzling grills, rich desserts, or a perfect cup of coffee, DineOut Deals is your passport to the UAE’s top restaurants – at exclusive discounted prices. Just open the talabat UAE app, browse DineOut Deals, and start exploring.