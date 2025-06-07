Everything’s that new, old and gold on Bluewaters…

Humour us, if you will. Take a deep dive into the waters that is the dining scene of Bluewaters Island, a destination that has seen a renaissance of sorts in the not so distant past. After the closing of the Ain Dubai, it seemed as if the curtain call on this once-flourishing lifestyle district was imminent. But in a sudden spring of revitalisation and the reopening of the wheel, a number of exciting new venues have made a home and quite the noise, and Bluewaters is back, baby. Here are 10 spots, old and new, you need to rediscover Bluewaters for.

BrewDog

Drink this: Punk Ipa Beer Tower (Dhs300)

The space spans two floors with dual terraces and is perfect for those seeking post-work drinks or a weekend brunch. There will be live music and plenty of late-night energy. At the bar, you can find 22 taps with different hop options, plus a variety of BrewDog Distilling Co. spirits, Wonderland cocktails, and a curated wine list. And of course, there will be a selection of non-alcoholic beverages. There are lots of entertainment options, from duckpin bowling, and augmented darts.

Swingers

Eat this: Patty&Bun Jose Jose Chilli Burger (Dhs55)

Swingers Dubai is spread over an impressive 22,000 square feet and two floor. It boasts three crazy golf courses, with different vibes in each. Check out the Hot Air Balloon, the Waterwheel and the Clocktower courses each with fun moving obstacles, and stunning decor and friendly competition. For food and drink, there’s gourmet street food with a menu including epic burgers from London institution Patty&Bun, delicious tacos from Burro Blanco and classic pizzas from Mateo’s Pizzeria.

VNYL

Drink this: Just Like Heaven (Dhs70)

This is a newish chip on the block – VNYL Dubai likes to call itself a Hi-Fi bar and has a swanky space plastered with all things music. Records on records from the very best of yesteryear, players you can use to have your own personal high-fidelity listening party and young design elements that give it that after-hours vibe. This is where you’d come for a no-frills night out and when you’re done with dinner and drinks downstairs, you can head on over upstairs for the after party, which comes alive post midnight.

Din Tai Fung

Eat this: Chicken Xiao Long Bao (Dhs39)

Only one way to describe this spot – comfort food. Din Tai Fung’s notoriety as wholesome, hearty Chinese fare that can do no wrong is not without true reason, and this licensed outpost on the Bluewaters is no different. Like the Din Tai Fung of your childhood, every dish is a winner, with flavours and textures you’re sure to be familiar with, albeit in the fancy packaging of a slightly more upscale venue and inventive cocktails to pair. It’s not new, but it never gets old.

Alici

Eat this: Fritto Misto (Dhs95)

This is the only authentic Italian you’ll need. The iconic spot has been serving up only the freshest, most flavourful and authentically Amalfi Coast-inspired seafood for a while now, and is one of the must-visit venues on the island. You can find an experience for every time of the day, light and airy in the mornings and vibrant and welcoming in the evening, and the simple coastal food will warm your appetites and your hearts. Bonus points for the stunning coastal charm decor and the views.

The Spaniel

Eat this: Beef Wellington (Dhs450)

A quintessential British brasserie, The Spaniel is another new opening on the island, and bringing a new flavour to the mix. Think the finest English sensibilities of lords and ladies and country clubs, translated into dark wood decor, cosy and nostalgic, and reflecting classic British architecture with iconic sporting moments. The menu honours the rich culinary traditions of an era bygone, with age-old recipes and craft cocktails that will evoke the spirit of Old England. English charm, done right.

Clay

Eat this: Black Cod Quinoa (Dhs215)

Clay is a Dubai institution of sorts, being a true Dubai restaurant (there’s whole breed of those) and one of the more popular spots to visit if you want a taste of Nikkei cuisine. Fusing Japanese and Peruvian influences with finesse, Clay is that fine dining venue you’d go to for a proper, weekend night out. Big, beautiful decor, low lighting and live entertainment complete the package, and you have yourself a Dubai dining experience. There’s also a fantastic party brunch on Saturdays, if that’s your thing.

Brass Monkey

Drink this: Cherry pop cocktail (Dhs55)

Dining, but fun. Brass Monkey isn’t strictly a restaurant – it’s an entertainment destination, combining bowling (which people in Dubai seem to love), arcade games, drinks and food to create the ultimate night out. You’ll find all the ingredients to your weekend plan recipe here. If you’ve got a big group to feed and entertain, this is the spot for you. Be a big kid, take each other on, chow down on game food, bites and nibbles, and sip on fun cocktails.

Rose Bar

Drink this: Miami Vice(s) (Dhs70)

Straight from Miami’s pulsating nightlife scene, the uber chic and charming Rose Bar has opened doors in the Delano on Bluewaters. Here, host and toast nights to a new era of nightlife, helmed by the famous, all-encompassing rose-tinted glow. Get ready to welcome a menu of iconic cocktails, unpretentious glamour and glittering character, with nooks and enclaves of lowkey luxury, and a true Americana story. This is your chance to experience a modern classic.

Jazz Lounge

Drink this: Yeomji (Dhs80)

From The Pods comes Jazz Lounge, a new intimate musical experience. The spot is sure to bring all the jazz fans to the door, but even if you’re not, the sophisticated music and crafted cocktails will make it the perfect spot to continue your date after dinner at The Pods, or if you just want to enjoy a classy night out with friends. As you enter, you’ll be greeted by a dimly lit, sultry space with a cosy stage. As you enjoy the cool vibes, you can also tuck into some nibbles to finish the night.

