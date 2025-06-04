An all-inclusive weekend of sun, food, and fun…

The What’s On Lock In is back, and this time it’s taking over the stunning Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort in Ras Al Khaimah on Saturday, June 14 and Sunday, June 15 for an exclusive two-day escape you won’t want to miss.

What’s a Lock In?

If you’ve never been to a Lock In, here’s the magic: for just Dhs899 per couple, you’ll unlock a curated staycation experience that includes all your meals, drinks, entertainment, and access to everything we’ve planned.

You’ll check in on Saturday, explore a welcome lounge full of hand-picked brands and pop-ups, soak up the sun by the beach or pool (or both), an optional workout, a themed brunch followed by an afterparty. Here you can let the day unfold your way – whether that’s chilled and easy or full of energy. Wake up on Sunday to a laidback breakfast, more good times, more activities, some poolside fun, and a proper dose of weekend recharge before you checkout – all in a picture-perfect setting. We’ve taken care of everything. All you have to do is show up.

Is there a better staycay deal than the What’s On Lock In? That would be a hard no. You can book here.

Here’s a look at the itinerary:

Saturday, June 14

10am

Your weekend kicks off when you arrive at the hotel at 10am. Then there’s a quick orientation session at the briefing area in the hotel lobby where you’ll meet the team, be handed your wristbands and itinerary, and then you are free to check out all the fun activities we have lined up for you.

10am to 1pm

Getting ready with some beauty activations, some relaxation, an optional fitness activity, and other hotel activities. Here’s what you can expect:

In-room treat: UKLASH eyebrow and eyelash serum gifts will be waiting for you in your room – a little something to kick off your glow-up. uklash.com. @uklash

Weekend warm-up by IHITRESET: A 45-minute pre-brunch sculpt session designed to energize, sweat out, and get you glowing for the weekend. Expect a blend of strength, stretch, and just the right amount of sweat. ihitreset.com. @ihitreset

Blowdry by Artilla: A glossy refresh – hair first, bubbles later. Enjoy a special blow-dry by Artilla Hair Salon – perfect for getting brunch-ready with a quick blowout that’ll keep up with your sparkle. @artilla.theartofhair

The Charm Bar by Aglaiia: Tap into your playful side with a charm-making experience that celebrates creativity, self-expression, and hands-on fun. With over 15,000 charms and 1,500 unique designs, there’s something for every style – whether you’re into classic, bold, or modern looks. Choose to have your piece assembled by the Aglaiia team or dive into the DIY experience with expert guidance on hand. aglaiia.com. @thecharmbarofficial

Live Illustration Station: For the art lovers – stop by for a one-of-a-kind sketch, created on the spot by artist Fatima Raza. A charming way to capture the moment and take home a little piece of the weekend. @insipiddyarts

LINKED by Jewelry: This pop-up is all about timeless personalization. Guests can create their own custom jewellery pieces –minimalist, meaningful, and made to last. LINKED by Jewelry specializes in permanent jewellery designed to be cherished every day, adding a personal, lasting touch to your style. Each piece is made to be cherished – delicate, enduring, and uniquely yours. linkedbyjewelry.com. @linkedbyjewelry

Serge De Nimes: This brand crafts timeless denim with a fashion-forward edge, featuring hand-painted details, embroidery, sequins, and more. The brand encourages individuality and self-expression while celebrating emotion and style. Shop to fulfill all your denim dreams. @serge_de_nimes_dxb

Relaxation at Sofitel Spa: A 10-minute foot massage and cucumber eye refresh awaits at the Sofitel Spa’s Clarins Relaxation Lounge. A moment to pause, awaken your senses, and restore your glow before the rhythm of the day begins. Time-slots: 10.30am, 10.50am, 11.10am, 11.30am, 11.50am, 12pm, 12.20pm and 12.40pm

1pm to 4pm

Brunch in full white swing

Le Brunch En Blanc at Réunion brings the vibes with an all-white-themed brunch, house beverages included, plus the option to upgrade to a Champagne package for Dhs200 per person. Dressing in head-to-toe white for Le Brunch En Blanc isn’t just encouraged, it’s the rule, and trust us, you’ll want to lean all the way in. Think of it as your ticket into the vibe – crisp, chic, and part of the magic, so dress to impress (in white, of course). Expect more than just great food – TEPfactor is bringing the fun with surprise games to keep the energy high. tepfactor.ae. @tepfactor.dubai

4.30pm to 7pm

Sundowners in White at WAKA

Dressed in white. Five drinks on the house. DJ Timo Higgs spins deep, groovy house beats while the Cuban Duo brings vibrant Latin rhythms. Set by shimmering waters, WAKA captures the spirit of Polynesia – a laid-back where culture, connection, and music come alive.

7pm onwards

Free time to enjoy other areas of the hotel, such as swimming at the Lagoon pool, and other activities.

Additional activities for an extra charge:

Veritas Bar for a cigar or cocktails.

WAKA special tapas and light bites menu for a late night meal – kitchen will be open until 10.30pm

East dinner available until 11pm

Citron has a special promo with 50% off items on the display after 6pm.

Late check out package until 6pm for an additional Dhs350 in clud in g 2 house beverages (per room)

Also, the hotel gym is open 24/7 for guests who’d like to fit in a quick workout anytime during their stay.

Check out the gallery from past Lock ins – a reminder why this one’s not to be missed

3 of 12

Sunday, June 15

6.30 to 11am

Ease into your Sunday with breakfast at East Restaurant – no rush, just great food, coffee, chill vibes, and an easygoing way to welcome a new day.

8.30 to 9.15am

Ease into your morning with intention. Set by the spa pool, this gentle Hatha yoga session is designed to restore both body and mind after the night before. Through calming stretches and mindful breathwork, you’ll release tension, regain balance, and leave with a quiet, radiant glow. A restorative ritual, thoughtfully hosted by Sofitel Spa with Clarins.

2pm

Checkout at the hotel lobby, with an option for late check-out.

The participants will enjoy 20% off on any additional F&B spend or SPA treatments over the weekend.

Want to join us? Book here

@sofitelalhamra Sofitel Al Hamra Beach Resort, Vienna St, Al Jazeera Al Hamra-Qaryat Al Hamra, Ras Al Khaimah. Tel: (0)7 209 6000. sofitel.com

Images: Supplied