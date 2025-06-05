Stretch out your summer days with these outdoor sunrise and sunset experiences across the city…

For fitness fans

Sunrise: Ride the waves with Wake Dubai

Inject a little adrenaline-fuelled fun into your morning with wakeboarding (or wakesurfing), enjoying the early morning light from the frothy surf of the Arabian Gulf. Wake Dubai has long offered instructor-led and independent-led sessions, making it suitable for beginners and seasoned surfers. A professional team of captains and instructors are at your service to ensure a safe and thrilling ride that will have you up on the waves in no time. There’s space for up to six people per boat, with water, towels and all equipment provided. Boats are based at both Dubai Creek and Dubai Marina, with sessions from 6am.

Wake Dubai, Dubai Marina and Dubai Creek, 6am to 5.30pm daily, from Dhs350. wake-dubai.com

Sunset: Tee off under the lights at Meydan

While Dubai’s golf courses remain open all summer, midday rounds are somewhat unappealing in 40-plus degree heat. But golf fans can still get their fix after hours, with night golf available at several of the city’s world-class courses. At Meydan’s 9-hole championship golf course, night golf starts at 6pm with tee times until 11pm, and the floodlight course is open to all, so you can pay-and-play with no membership required.

The Track, Meydan Golf Course, Meydan, night golf 6pm to 11pm daily, June to September, Dhs125 9 holes, Dhs250 18 holes. meydangolf.com

For foodies

Sunrise: Start the day with an alfresco breakfast at Common Grounds, Kite Beach

If you don’t mind sacrificing a few more hours of shut-eye, you can still enjoy alfresco breakfasts in the summer. Start the day with a relaxing beach walk – Kite Beach is a popular spot for watching the golden orb lift from behind the Arabian Gulf and into the sky to welcome the day, then reward yourself with breakfast at perennially popular Common Grounds. Their Kite Beach location opens at 6am, so before the temperatures rise to unacceptable levels, you can tuck into colourful acai bowls, sliced avo and hummus toast, or the five-grain banana porridge.

Common Grounds, Kite Beach, 59 Al Hadd Street, Jumeirah 3, 6am to 10pm. @_common.grounds

Sunset: Enjoy sunset sips at ZETA Seventy Seven

Set 77 floors above ground, this rooftop restaurant is one of Dubai’s best vantage points for drinks with a view. The contemporary venue is adjacent to the infinity pool, and tables are arranged around a central bar, well positioned to enjoy the stretching views of JBR and The Palm. And, being at such a height (and sea facing), means you can still enjoy alfresco drinks in early summer. On Mondays, a three-hour package from 6pm to 9pm is a brilliant way to start the week on a high, with a snack platter and unlimited drinks included. It’s adults only.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, 6pm to 9pm, Mondays, Dhs377 ladies, Dhs477 gents. Tel: (0)4 879 8866. addresshotels.com

For wellness lovers

Sunrise: Rise for yoga in the sky at Aura Skypool

There’s no need to sacrifice your alfresco self-care when the temperatures rise. Simply take your session 50 storeys above ground with the wellness sessions at Aura Skypool. This jaw-dropping, 360-degree pool provides a panoramic backdrop for a morning yoga session throughout the summer. Start the day with a 6.30am class on Monday, Thursday and Saturday of awakening vinyasa, combining breathwork, mindful movement and empowering poses for an energy and mindset rest. It’s followed by a nourishing healthy breakfast in the lounge.

Aura Skypool, Palm Tower, 6.30am, Mon, Thurs and Sat, Dhs280. @auraskypool

Sunset: Take a dip in the dark at Twiggy

Bringing a slice of Riviera opulence to the shores of the Park Hyatt is Twiggy. Through the cooler months, it’s the place to see and be seen for pool days, DJ sets and high-octane dining. But this summer, it’s also a vibrant spot for a night swim, with Tropezienne Nights taking place every Friday and Saturday from 7pm, perfect for catching the golden orb dip behind the infinity pool. The glamourous night swim means moonlit swims in the lagoon pool, a Riviera-inspired menu, and live dJs spinning tunes under the stars.

Twiggy, Park Hyatt Dubai, 7pm, Fri and Sat, Dhs250 with Dhs150 redeemable. @twiggydubai

For visitors

Sunrise: See the city from above with a hot air balloon

As a Dubai visitor, there’s lots of landmarks to tick off: Downtown, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina… But for a unique vantage point, few activities compare to a hot air balloon tour above the desert, which continue at sunrise until mid-June. You’ll be picked up in the early hours and driven to the desert to drift into the air just as day breaks. Drink in the stunning views of the golden dunes with the delicate early morning light as you float above the sands. Once airborne, you’ll enjoy an in-flight falcon show, and then return back to the city.

Hot Air Balloon UAE, 4am, daily until June 15, Dhs1,100. hotairballoonuae.com

Sunset: Retreat to the desert for dinner at Sonara Camp

Elevating the desert dinner experience, Sonara Camps are now located in both Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah, but the orginal in Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve offers an elevated experience with all the quintessential highlights of trip to the desert, coupled with five-star food and service. Go for the sunset lounge experience and refresh with drinks and canapes while enjoying the final sunlight hours with activities like sandboarding and camel rides. Then, head down to dinner, lit with a canopy of fairy lights, where sharing menus and live entertainment complete the evening.

Sonara Camp, Dubai Desert Conservation Reserve, 5.30pm, Tues to Sat, Dhs890 adults, Dhs390 child, until June 30. nara.ae