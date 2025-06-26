Sponsored: World-class MMA action returns to Abu Dhabi this summer

Get ready, fight fans — UFC Fight Night is returning to Abu Dhabi on Saturday, July 26, and it’s shaping up to be one of the most anticipated sporting events of the summer.

Taking place at Etihad Arena, this epic night of action will be headlined by an explosive clash between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and former ONE Championship king Reinier de Ridder. It’s a matchup that promises world-class talent, intensity, and edge-of-your-seat entertainment.

Abu Dhabi has earned its place as one of the world’s most exciting sporting destinations, and UFC Fight Night is just one of the many global events that proves it. Whether you’re a die-hard MMA fan or just in it for the atmosphere, this is the kind of adrenaline-fuelled night that’s made for your summer calendar.

Beyond the octagon, Abu Dhabi offers a full line-up of experiences. From cultural escapes to beachside retreats and five-star dining, the capital has everything you need to turn your UFC weekend into an unforgettable getaway.

Tickets are on sale now, with seating across eight categories starting from Dhs295. Don’t wait — this is one event you don’t want to miss.

Date: 26 July

Location: Etihad Arena

Time: Doors open 17:30

Ticket Link: book here