Veg out: Dubai’s must-try vegetarian dishes
Because who said going green had to be boring
Dubai’s vegetarian scene is having a serious moment, and we’re here for it. From truffle-loaded arancini to juicy vegan burgers that could fool a meat lover, Veg Out is your go-to guide for the city’s most mouthwatering plant-powered dishes. Whether you’re a full-time herbivore or just dipping a toe into meat-free Mondays, these five flavour-packed picks prove that veggies aren’t just a side dish, they’re the main event.
9-Course Vegetarian Menu at Romeo Lane
Launching June 16, Romeo Lane’s new 9-course vegetarian set menu is where Indian soul meets Japanese finesse and it’s bursting with flavour. Think Zucchini Blossom Tempura with berry chutney, Textures of Mushroom with galauti spice, and a main course where you pick between two standout dishes. The 7th course is a bite-sized delight; Pepper Nigiri topped with fresh summer truffle (pictured above). It all wraps up with the indulgent Kulfi Falooda. Want to level it up? Add a sommelier-led wine pairing with five global pours, including a welcome glass of Champagne.
Location:Pullman Hotel, Business Bay
Operating hours: Mon to Wed 12pm to 2am, Thurs to Sunday 12pm to 3am
Cost: Vegetarian menu Dhs300 or and extra Dhs50 for wine pairing. By reservation only.
Contact: (0)4 345 4419 @romeolane.ae
Tartufo Pizza at Gigi
The Tartufo Pizza effortlessly elevates indulgence with rich Parmigiano Reggiano, luxurious truffle stracciatella, fresh chives, and a generous shaving of seasonal black truffle. Earthy, creamy, and aromatic, it’s a decadent delight for truffle lovers.
Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1
Operating hours: open daily from 10am to 1 am
Contact: +971 4 498 3900. @gigi_beach_dubai
Caesar ‘Chicken’ Burger at Vegan Burger
Vegan Burger at Dubai Mall flips the script on fast food with its plant-based Caesar Chicken Burger. A crispy vegan chicken patty layered with fresh lettuce, tomato, dairy-free parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing, all in a toasted vegan bun. It’s indulgent, satisfying, and completely guilt-free. Or, if you’re after something ‘beefy’, try the Smokey Bacon Burger—stacked high with all the classic fixings, minus the meat.
Location: Dubai Mall
Operating hours: Mon to Thurs – 10am to 12am; Fri to Sun – 10am to 1am
Contact: (0)4 320 1650. @veganburgeruae
Falafel Sliders at Operation Falafel
Operation Falafel puts a fun twist on a Middle Eastern classic with its falafel sliders—crispy, golden patties tucked into soft mini buns with creamy tahini, tomato, and pickles. Served with a side of chips, the six-pack slider deal is a steal. Big flavour, small price tag.
Location: First Avenue Mall, Motor City
Operating hours: open daily from 8am to 1am
Contact: (0)4 320 1881. @operationfalafel
Coconut Curry Vegetables at PF Chang’s
Coconut Curry Vegetables at PF Chang’s JBR stir-fry a vibrant mix of vegetables, crispy silken tofu, and peanuts tossed in a rich vegetarian coconut curry sauce. Full of bold flavours and textures, it’s a satisfying and wholesome dish that’s both comforting and fresh.
Location: PF Chang’s JBR
Operating hours: Mon to Thurs 11am to 12am and Fri to Sat 11am to 1am
Contact: (0)4 368 8888. @pfchangsuae
Pots at Pret A Manager
Pret’s new summer range is bursting with colour and freshness. The Beetroot Hummus Pot layers creamy beetroot hummus with crisp cucumber, baby carrots, and tangy pickled cabbage and carrot — a vibrant, plant-based pick-me-up. Meanwhile, the Watermelon & Feta Pot pairs sweet watermelon balls with peppery rocket, juicy plum tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, and mint for a refreshing, Mediterranean-inspired bite.
Location: various locations across Dubai and online delivery apps,
Operating hours: daily 7am to 7pm.
Contact: (0)50 287 0416. @pretuae
