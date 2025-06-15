Because who said going green had to be boring

Dubai’s vegetarian scene is having a serious moment, and we’re here for it. From truffle-loaded arancini to juicy vegan burgers that could fool a meat lover, Veg Out is your go-to guide for the city’s most mouthwatering plant-powered dishes. Whether you’re a full-time herbivore or just dipping a toe into meat-free Mondays, these five flavour-packed picks prove that veggies aren’t just a side dish, they’re the main event.

9-Course Vegetarian Menu at Romeo Lane

Launching June 16, Romeo Lane’s new 9-course vegetarian set menu is where Indian soul meets Japanese finesse and it’s bursting with flavour. Think Zucchini Blossom Tempura with berry chutney, Textures of Mushroom with galauti spice, and a main course where you pick between two standout dishes. The 7th course is a bite-sized delight; Pepper Nigiri topped with fresh summer truffle (pictured above). It all wraps up with the indulgent Kulfi Falooda. Want to level it up? Add a sommelier-led wine pairing with five global pours, including a welcome glass of Champagne.

Location:Pullman Hotel, Business Bay

Operating hours: Mon to Wed 12pm to 2am, Thurs to Sunday 12pm to 3am

Cost: Vegetarian menu Dhs300 or and extra Dhs50 for wine pairing. By reservation only.

Contact: (0)4 345 4419 @romeolane.ae

Tartufo Pizza at Gigi

The Tartufo Pizza effortlessly elevates indulgence with rich Parmigiano Reggiano, luxurious truffle stracciatella, fresh chives, and a generous shaving of seasonal black truffle. Earthy, creamy, and aromatic, it’s a decadent delight for truffle lovers.

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1

Operating hours: open daily from 10am to 1 am

Contact: +971 4 498 3900. @gigi_beach_dubai

Caesar ‘Chicken’ Burger at Vegan Burger



Vegan Burger at Dubai Mall flips the script on fast food with its plant-based Caesar Chicken Burger. A crispy vegan chicken patty layered with fresh lettuce, tomato, dairy-free parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing, all in a toasted vegan bun. It’s indulgent, satisfying, and completely guilt-free. Or, if you’re after something ‘beefy’, try the Smokey Bacon Burger—stacked high with all the classic fixings, minus the meat.

Location: Dubai Mall

Operating hours: Mon to Thurs – 10am to 12am; Fri to Sun – 10am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 320 1650. @veganburgeruae

Falafel Sliders at Operation Falafel

Operation Falafel puts a fun twist on a Middle Eastern classic with its falafel sliders—crispy, golden patties tucked into soft mini buns with creamy tahini, tomato, and pickles. Served with a side of chips, the six-pack slider deal is a steal. Big flavour, small price tag.

Location: First Avenue Mall, Motor City

Operating hours: open daily from 8am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 320 1881. @operationfalafel

Coconut Curry Vegetables at PF Chang’s

Coconut Curry Vegetables at PF Chang’s JBR stir-fry a vibrant mix of vegetables, crispy silken tofu, and peanuts tossed in a rich vegetarian coconut curry sauce. Full of bold flavours and textures, it’s a satisfying and wholesome dish that’s both comforting and fresh.

Location: PF Chang’s JBR

Operating hours: Mon to Thurs 11am to 12am and Fri to Sat 11am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 368 8888. @pfchangsuae

Pots at Pret A Manager

Pret’s new summer range is bursting with colour and freshness. The Beetroot Hummus Pot layers creamy beetroot hummus with crisp cucumber, baby carrots, and tangy pickled cabbage and carrot — a vibrant, plant-based pick-me-up. Meanwhile, the Watermelon & Feta Pot pairs sweet watermelon balls with peppery rocket, juicy plum tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, and mint for a refreshing, Mediterranean-inspired bite.

Location: various locations across Dubai and online delivery apps,

Operating hours: daily 7am to 7pm.

Contact: (0)50 287 0416. @pretuae

Images: Instagram and Website