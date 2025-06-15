Because who said going green had to be boring

Dubai’s vegetarian scene is having a serious moment, and we’re here for it. From truffle-loaded arancini to juicy vegan burgers that could fool a meat lover, Veg Out is your go-to guide for the city’s most mouthwatering plant-powered dishes. Whether you’re a full-time herbivore or just dipping a toe into meat-free Mondays, these five flavour-packed picks prove that veggies aren’t just a side dish, they’re the main event.

9-Course Vegetarian Menu at Romeo Lane

Romeo lane

Launching June 16, Romeo Lane’s new 9-course vegetarian set menu is where Indian soul meets Japanese finesse and it’s bursting with flavour. Think Zucchini Blossom Tempura with berry chutney, Textures of Mushroom with galauti spice, and a main course where you pick between two standout dishes. The 7th course is a bite-sized delight; Pepper Nigiri topped with fresh summer truffle (pictured above). It all wraps up with the indulgent Kulfi Falooda. Want to level it up? Add a sommelier-led wine pairing with five global pours, including a welcome glass of Champagne.

Location:Pullman Hotel, Business Bay

Operating hours: Mon to Wed 12pm to 2am, Thurs to Sunday 12pm to 3am

Cost: Vegetarian menu Dhs300 or and extra Dhs50 for wine pairing. By reservation only.

Contact: (0)4 345 4419 @romeolane.ae

Tartufo Pizza at Gigi

GIGI

The Tartufo Pizza effortlessly elevates indulgence with rich Parmigiano Reggiano, luxurious truffle stracciatella, fresh chives, and a generous shaving of seasonal black truffle. Earthy, creamy, and aromatic, it’s a decadent delight for truffle lovers.

Location: J1 Beach, Jumeirah 1

Operating hours: open daily from 10am to 1 am

Contact: +971 4 498 3900. @gigi_beach_dubai

Caesar ‘Chicken’ Burger at Vegan Burger

vegan burger

Vegan Burger at Dubai Mall flips the script on fast food with its plant-based Caesar Chicken Burger. A crispy vegan chicken patty layered with fresh lettuce, tomato, dairy-free parmesan, and creamy Caesar dressing, all in a toasted vegan bun. It’s indulgent, satisfying, and completely guilt-free. Or, if you’re after something ‘beefy’, try the Smokey Bacon Burger—stacked high with all the classic fixings, minus the meat.

Location: Dubai Mall

Operating hours: Mon to Thurs – 10am to 12am; Fri to Sun – 10am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 320 1650. @veganburgeruae

Falafel Sliders at Operation Falafel 

operation falafel

Operation Falafel puts a fun twist on a Middle Eastern classic with its falafel sliders—crispy, golden patties tucked into soft mini buns with creamy tahini, tomato, and pickles. Served with a side of chips, the six-pack slider deal is a steal. Big flavour, small price tag.

Location: First Avenue Mall, Motor City

Operating hours: open daily from 8am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 320 1881. @operationfalafel

Coconut Curry Vegetables at PF Chang’s

pf Changs

Coconut Curry Vegetables at PF Chang’s JBR stir-fry a vibrant mix of vegetables, crispy silken tofu, and peanuts tossed in a rich vegetarian coconut curry sauce. Full of bold flavours and textures, it’s a satisfying and wholesome dish that’s both comforting and fresh.

Location: PF Chang’s JBR

Operating hours: Mon to Thurs 11am to 12am and Fri to Sat 11am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 368 8888. @pfchangsuae

Pots at Pret A Manager

pret

Pret’s new summer range is bursting with colour and freshness. The Beetroot Hummus Pot layers creamy beetroot hummus with crisp cucumber, baby carrots, and tangy pickled cabbage and carrot — a vibrant, plant-based pick-me-up. Meanwhile, the Watermelon & Feta Pot pairs sweet watermelon balls with peppery rocket, juicy plum tomatoes, feta, Kalamata olives, and mint for a refreshing, Mediterranean-inspired bite.

Location: various locations across Dubai and online delivery apps,

Operating hours: daily 7am to 7pm.

Contact: (0)50 287 0416. @pretuae

Images: Instagram and Website