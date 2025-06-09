If declared, it’s not too long a wait…

Back at your desks after a long Eid break and wondering when the next UAE public holiday is? Don’t worry, we (feel you and) have the answer to your question. And thankfully, it’s not too long a wait…

The next upcoming holiday is Islamic New Year, and it should fall at the end of June.

Islamic New Year in 2025 is set to fall on Thursday, June 26, 2025. It won’t be a long weekend, but it will bring you a mini-break from your workweek.

It is also referred to as Hijri New Year and marks the start of the Islamic lunar year (the first day of Muharram), which is based on the sighting of the new moon.

As the holiday is tied to the moon sighting, we will have to wait for confirmation from the UAE officials.

What is the significance of Hijri New Year?

Hijri or Hijiri comes from the Arabic word Al Hijra meaning ‘flight’ or ‘migration’ and it marks the day that Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) travelled from Makkah to the city of Al Madina El Monawara, in the Gregorian calendar year of 622AD.

What other public holidays are there in 2025?

If you’re curious, we do some more public holidays after Islamic New Year.

Prophet Mohammed’s (PBUH) birthday will then fall on Friday, September 5, 2025. If it is a confirmed holiday by the UAE, this means we will get a three-day-long weekend (for those of us who have a two-day weekend).

After September 2025, our next public holiday is in December for Commemoration Day and UAE National Day.

Commemoration Day falls on Monday, December 1, and UAE National Day will follow directly after on December 2 and 3, which are Tuesday and Wednesday. Which means, if you enjoy a two-day weekend, you will have a lovely five-day-long weekend.

We will have to hear from the officials, so stay tuned to whatson.ae for the updated announcements.

Images: Unsplash