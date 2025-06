Imagine a place where your morning stroll winds through lush mangroves, your workday begins in a waterfront office, and your evening ends at a vibrant cafe overlooking a marina. That’s the lifestyle being shaped at Jubail Town Centre, the new heart of Jubail Island – and it’s just the beginning.

Strategically located at the entrance of the island, Jubail Town Centre is more than a development. It’s a vision for modern, connected living, where nature, wellness, and luxury coexist in harmony. Set within Souk Al Jubail village, this family-focused community offers beautifully landscaped parks, walkable promenades, and a pace of life that invites you to slow down and breathe.

At the centre is Jubail Terraces, a low-rise residential development that redefines comfort. Whether it’s a smart studio or an elegant duplex, each apartment is finished to a high standard, offering views of the island’s natural beauty and access to the best of island life.

But Jubail Town Centre is also about thriving. With over 18,000 sqm of office space and 8,000 sqm of curated retail and dining, it’s a place where you can work, shop, and connect—all within walking distance. From fresh groceries to boutique cafés, a nursery to wellness hubs, it’s a seamless living experience for every generation.

Just a short walk from the Town Centre is Marsa Al Jubail—a waterfront lifestyle destination in its own right. Designed to capture the spirit of coastal living, Marsa Al Jubail features a picturesque marina with yacht berths, stylish waterfront residences, and a vibrant boardwalk lined with restaurants, cafés, and leisure spots. It’s the island’s gathering point for sunsets, socialising, and seaside relaxation. Whether you’re hopping on a kayak, dining dockside, or simply enjoying the view, Marsa offers a coastal charm that complements the Town Centre’s lush tranquillity.

With direct access to the E12 highway, getting to and from Abu Dhabi city is effortless. And within the wider Jubail Island masterplan, you’ll find everything from Gordonstoun School and Redwood nursery to the Mangrove Park, sports facilities, a beach club, and equestrian centres.

Slated for completion in Q3 2025, Marsa Al Jubail will introduce Jubail Island’s transformative waterfront community, offering residents and visitors an early glimpse into its vibrant lifestyle.

In Q3 2026, Jubail Town Centre will open as the island’s integrated urban hub—combining retail, dining, and cultural experiences to complement Marsa’s seaside charm.

Together, they redefine Abu Dhabi’s Island living: not just places to reside, but places to belong.

