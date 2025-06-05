Sponsored: Concerts, food and family fun – here’s what’s happening across the capital…

Eid Al Adha is nearly here, and across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the city is turning the vibes all the way up. We’re talking fireworks on the Corniche, epic live music in Al Ain, night markets on Saadiyat, and brunches that go well past dessert. Whether you’re rolling deep with the fam or keeping it chill, here’s your quick-hit guide to what’s happening this Eid.

Eid concerts in Al Ain

Two nights. Four stars. Catch Ayed and Aseel Hamim on night one, followed by Fouad Abdelwahed and Mahmoud Al Turk on night two. Expect big vocals, bold vibes, and a crowd that came to sing along.

Location: Al Ain Convention Center

Dates: June 7 & 8

CoComelon at Al Ain Mall

If the little ones are obsessed with JJ, this is their moment. Meet mascots, join dance parties, and get crafty in kid-friendly workshops. Bonus: shop for Dhs200+ and you’re in the draw to win a BAIC car.

Location: Al Ain Mall

Dates: June 6 to 8

Urban Crew at Bawadi Mall

Acrobatics, stunts, choreography that goes hard—Urban Crew brings the heat with high-energy shows every day of Eid week.

Location: Bawadi Mall, Al Ain

Dates: June 6 to 14

Layali MAS: Night market on Saadiyat

Browse, snack, and explore the culture-meets-cool night market. Local designers, food pop-ups, and family-friendly vibes.

Location: Manarat Al Saadiyat

Timings: June 7 & 8 | First day: 4pm to 8pm | From day two: 10am to 8pm

Fwalat Al Eid at House of Artisans

Qasr Al Hosn

Emirati food, henna art, Ajfa hairstyling for girls, and Majlis-style hospitality done right. Eidiya giveaways included.

Timings: June 7 & 8 | First day: 4pm to 8pm | From day two: 9am to 8pm

Eid Al Hosn

Live shows, kid-friendly activities, and surprises around every corner. Keep an eye out for pop-up performances and prize drops.

First day: 4pm–8pm | From day two: 9am to 8pm

Family brunches, buffets & sweet deals

There’s something for every brunch mood – from big and bougie to laid-back and local. Highlights include:

Grand Millennium Al Wahda – Festive Family Brunch, 6 June

Rixos Marina – Eid Brunch, June 6

Royal M Hotel – Grand Royal Eid Brunch, June 6 to 8

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr – Live Entertainment & Kids’ Activities, June 6

City Seasons Al Hamra – Eid Lunch Buffet, June 7

Location: Across Abu Dhabi

Disney Junior live at Etihad Arena

Mickey, Minnie, and all the Disney faves come alive on stage. It’s fun, fast-paced, and guaranteed to have the kids dancing in the aisles.

Location: Yas Island

Date: June 7 to 8

Kids go free on Yas Island

The famous deal is back. Stay, play, and dine for free across Yas Island for kids under 12 when booked with two paying adults. Theme parks included. This is running all summer long until September 30.

Abu Dhabi summer sports at ADNEC

Score discounts and get moving. Think of it as your excuse to try something new (or just get out of the heat).

Location: ADNEC

Dates: June 5 to 8

Kings and Queens of Africa at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Portraits, power, and presence. A bold exhibition you’ll want to take your time with.

Location: Louvre Abu Dhabi

Date: Until June 8