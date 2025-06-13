Sponsored: Keep it real, keep it Turkish

If you’re looking for things to do at Delano Dubai this season, start with Blue Door. This refined yet relaxed restaurant nails the brief: heritage Turkish flavours, a summer-friendly setting, and a reason to gather your crew midweek. Whether you’re diving into their à la carte menu or turning a Tuesday into something special with their Raki & Mezze Nights, Blue Door is quietly becoming the spot you’ll keep going back to.

A La Carte, Turkish Style

Let’s start with the à la carte: think Anatolian comfort with a modern twist. The menu is a tribute to Turkish home cooking – smoky grilled meats, just-caught seafood, and mezze. It’s the kind of place where everything feels well thought out, yet effortless on the table.

Raki & Mezze Nights

If you’re more into sharing plates and long conversations, this one’s for you. Dhs390 gets you six proper mezze dishes and a half carafe of raki – perfect for two. Highlights? That charcoal-grilled eggplant, the octopus with garlic and parsley, and creamy hummus that’s anything but basic. It’s on daily from 5pm, making it an ideal escape from the heat (or the office).

More details

You’ll find Blue Door inside Delano Dubai – stylish, moody lighting, and just enough buzz to feel like you’re in the right place. They’re open daily from 5pm to 11pm, and the summer crowd is already catching on.

About Delano Dubai

Tucked along the shores of Bluewaters Island, Delano Dubai brings a slice of Miami cool to the city. It’s the first Middle East outpost of the iconic Delano brand, known for its laid-back luxury, beachy minimalism, and design-led spaces. Whether you’re here for the views, the food, or just to escape the pace of the city, Delano’s mix of calm and character makes it worth the visit.