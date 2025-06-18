Sponsored: Matcha meets its match

If you’re looking for the ultimate summer flex in Dubai, BohoX just nailed it. Their Giant Iced Matcha Latte is not your average green drink – it’s massive, creamy, and dairy-free thanks to coconut milk, packed with top-grade ceremonial matcha, and iced to perfection. It’s the kind of drink that’s both a mood and a mini getaway in a cup.

The giant iced matcha latte

Think big, light, and refreshing (priced at Dhs149). Perfect for those hot Dubai days when you want something smooth, cool, and a little extra.

The giant croissant

BohoX doesn’t stop at drinks. Carb lovers, this one’s for you. They’ve just dropped the Giant Croissant – buttery, flaky, golden, and fresh out of the oven. It’s a showstopper of a pastry, made to be shared (or not, no judgement). Whether you’re pulling it apart over brunch or treating yourself to the ultimate pastry moment, it’s a must. Just note: orders need to be placed two days in advance so each one is baked fresh and on point.

The BohoX vibe

BohoX blends cool street energy with serious food creds. It’s a spot to grab an iconic drink, crush a premium steak, and walk out feeling like you just scored a win for your feed and your taste buds.

About BohoX

Right on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Boulevard, BohoX brings relaxed, tropical energy to the middle of Downtown Dubai. With plant-filled interiors, rattan fixtures, hanging plants, and a breezy outdoor terrace – BohoX is where laid-back café culture meets design-led dining. It’s bright, leafy, two airy floors and a terrace that catches just the right amount of city buzz. The menu is all about locally sourced, international dishes, ethically roasted coffee, and breakfast? Served all day until 5pm. Whether you’re dropping in for a solo work session, catching up over lunch, or just grabbing something solid on the go, BohoX is the kind of spot you can swing by at any time of day. Bonus: it’s pet-friendly, too.

BohoX, 55 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai. Tel: (0)52 103 2646. @thebohox