Sushi week has officially arrived, and we’re here to point your chopsticks in the right direction.

Sushi Week is here, and that means it’s time to honour everyone’s favourite Japanese delicacy. From all you can eat offers to luxe one day only menus, here’s where to get your sushi fix across Dubai, no soy sauce spills, we promise.

Around the world in four rolls at SUSHISAMBA

A limited-time celebration of SUSHISAMBA’s signature Samba Rolls, this globe-trotting menu runs until Thursday, June 19. Diners can explore four standout creations inspired by countries across the SUSHISAMBA map. From Italy, try the SAMBA MILANO ROLL (Dhs92); from the USA, the fiery SAMBA VEGAS ROLL (Dhs105); from Qatar, the indulgent SAMBA DOHA ROLL (Dhs178); and representing the UAE, the luxe SAMBA DUBAI ROLL (Dhs168). Each roll brings bold flavours and flair, offering a taste of SUSHISAMBA’s international spirit. It’s a vibrant nod to the brand’s global roots blending creativity, craft, and culture to prove one thing: great sushi knows no borders.

Location: SUSHISAMBA, The Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah

Operating hours: Mon to Thurs 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 2am; Fri 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 3am; Sat 1pm to 3:30pm, 6pm to 3am; Sun 1pm to 3:30pm, 6pm to 2am

Contact: (0)4 278 4888, reservations@sushisambadubai.com

@sushisambadubai, sushisamba.com

Sushi day, the Sushiyaki way

On June 18, Sushiyaki is serving up a limited-time selection of signature sharing platters packed with bold flavours and premium ingredients. Try the Combo Yakirolls (Dhs360) featuring a variety of makis, or go all out with the Combo Moriawase (Dhs490) a chef-curated mix of makis, sashimi, and nigiri.

Lunchtime specials are also available from 12pm to 5pm, including the Lunch Moriawase (Dhs250) and Lunch Yakitori (Dhs240) with grilled robata-style skewers.

Location: Sushiyaki, Souk Madinat, Waterfront

Operating hours: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Contact: (0)4 451 9170, reservations@sushiyaki.ae

@sushiyaki.dxb, sushiyaki.ae

One day only at Novikov

Mark your calendars, sushi lovers, Novikov Café is going all out with a one day only menu on June 18. On the table? Signature rolls like the buttery Scallop Jalapeno (Dhs110), spicy tuna (Dhs105), and melt-in-your-mouth Wagyu Maki (Dhs135). There’s also the Crispy Salmon Cheese Roll (Dhs95) for something a little different, and the decadent Wagyu Gunkan (Dhs85) if you’re feeling fancy. Want to share? Go big with the Sushi Platter (Dhs220) or Sashimi Platter (Dhs185).

Location: Novikov Café, Dubai Mall Fashion Avenue Extension

Operating hours: Mon to Thurs 9am to 1am; Fri & Sat 9am to 2am; Sun 9am to 1am

Contact: (0)4 320 0207, @novikovcafedubai

Unlimited sushi at OAnjo

Sushi fans, this one’s for you. On Wednesday, June 18, indulge in a sushi feast that’s as endless as the views.

Choose from two packages: Dhs145 for all you can eat sushi, or go all out with Dhs245 including unlimited drinks. Expect expertly rolled nigiri, sashimi, maki, and bold chef specials all served in sleek surrounds with a killer skyline backdrop.

Whether it’s a stylish night out or a casual date with chopsticks in hand, this one day only celebration is your chance to roll into summer, one bite at a time.

Location: OAnjo, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Dubai

Operating hours: Open daily except Mondays from 5pm to 12am

Contact:(0)4 377 2007, @oanjodubai

Leen’s DIFC has your Monday sushi fix

Can’t make it to Sushi Week this week? Leen’s Nikkei Nights are back, serving up a bold new set menu for two (Dhs399) every Monday from 6pm at Emirates Towers.

Expect Latin-Japanese fusion at its finest, with sushi, ceviche, matcha desserts, and a bottle of grape all with DIFC views and signature Leen’s flair.

Location: Leen’s, Emirates Towers, DIFC

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 11am to 11pm; Sat & Sun 8am to 11pm

Bookings: reservations@leens.com, @leens_ae

Images: Supplied