Sponsored: Feast, lounge, explore, and unwind at Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates

Looking for the ultimate summer staycation that blends luxury, convenience, and exclusive perks? Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates (MOE) has it all right in the heart of Dubai’s hottest shopping and leisure hub. Just steps from 800+ stores, this is where world class hospitality meets vibrant local vibes, serving up unforgettable summer escapes made just for UAE residents. Get ready for a season of style, flavour, and those little extras that make every staycation feel like a celebration!

Experience Summer at Kempinski MOE

Centrally located and seamlessly attached to Mall of the Emirates, Kempinski invites you to a refreshing summer retreat with unbeatable benefits. Whether you’re planning a family getaway, a romantic escape, or a solo recharge, the hotel’s UAE Resident Offer is packed with value and unique experiences.

Here’s what’s included:

Up to 30% off your stay

Up to Dhs500 dining credit per stay at any of Kempinski’s in-house restaurants*

20% off SENSASIA Spa treatments

Kids stay free up to 12 years old

Complimentary access to the Executive Lounge when booking Executive Grand Deluxe Rooms and above

Two tickets to Ski Dubai when booking Corner Suite and above

Early check-in at 12 pm and late check-out until 3 pm (subject to availability)

Hands-free and Digital Concierge services for seamless convenience

Direct access to more than 800 stores in the mall for shopping and entertainment

*Dining credits vary by suite category, with Dhs200 for Corner Suites up to Two Bedroom Aspen Ski Chalet, and Dhs500 for Three Bedroom Aspen Ski Chalet and above.

I mean, what is there to say no to?

Salero Tapas & Bodega

Get ready to tapas, taste, and toast your way through summer with these three sizzling Salero specials…

Paella Masterclass

Ever wondered how to nail that perfect paella? Now’s your chance! Roll up your sleeves and join Head Chef Esteban Monroy for a lively, hands-on cooking class where you’ll learn to craft authentic Spanish paella while sipping on their signature sangria. The experience kicks off with a welcome drink and a quick history lesson on Spain’s iconic dish, then it’s all about cooking, tasting, and socialising with cold cuts on the side, of course. Plus, you’ll get your very own “Salero Paella Master” certificate and a fun photo opp to show off your new skills. Priced at Dhs300 per person (minimum 4, max 8 guests) casual vibes, aprons and chef hats provided!

Ladies Night – Noche de Señoritas

Gather the girls and make Wednesdays your new favourite night out! From 8pm to 11pm, enjoy unlimited house beverages and tasty nibbles, with 30% off your favourite tapas. All this for just Dhs150, perfect for a midweek pick me up with your besties.

Merienda & Aperitivo – Spanish Style

Bring a taste of Spanish tradition to your weekday afternoons. From Monday to Thursday, between 4 pm and 7 pm, indulge in a plate of assorted Spanish cheeses and beef Cecina paired with a glass (or bottle) of Marqués de Riscal Rioja. Choose from a solo treat for Dhs195 or double the fun for Dhs350. Plus, enjoy 30% off selected tapas, Tinto de Verano, house beer, wine, and vermouth, available earlier too from 12 pm to 3 pm for your midday cravings.

Aspen Café

Get ready to sip, savor, and stay cool all summer long with these two refreshing Aspen Café deals…

Afternoon Tea with a Twist

Take your tea time up a notch at Aspen Café. Enjoy a three-tier afternoon tea set served daily from 1 pm to 7 pm, complete with a non-alcoholic sparkling welcome drink and a hot beverage of your choice. Plus, get a personal tea sommelier experience as you learn all about the rich history of tea priced at Dhs200 for one and Dhs375 for two.

New Summer Menu

Beat the heat with Aspen’s fresh summer menu, highlighting local and seasonal ingredients. Cool down with refreshing iced teas, coffees, and juices, the perfect way to stay refreshed in style.

Kempinski Hotel Mall of the Emirates, Dubai, offer valid until September 30, 2025, valid UAE ID is required, Tel: (0)4 341 0000, kempinski.com

Hotel stays: reservations.malloftheemirates@kempinski.com

Dining: dining.moe@kempinski.com

Images: Supplied