Food so good, even the plate’s jealous

From a hearty meal to a smoky dish and cheesy toast with a twist, these are the three standout dishes to eat in Dubai this week.

Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia

Cheese Chilli Toast

Think cheese on toast, but make it bold. This snackable spin on the 1970s Bombay classic takes everything you love – creamy whipped cheese, crunchy sourdough chips, a spicy fermented chilli oil, and little pops of sweet capsicum and serves it up in the ultimate chip-and-dip style. It’s gooey, punchy, and seriously moreish. One bite and you’ll see why this one’s a table favourite and always a reorder.

Location: Atrangi by Ritu Dalmia, Jumeirah Al Qasr

Times: Daily 12pm-3pm and 7pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs75

Contact: 055 168 0802

Alaya

Shish Chicken

A chef’s signature for good reason, Abaya’s Shish Chicken is flame-grilled indulgence at its finest. Expect tender, juicy chunks of marinated chicken breast and thigh, skewered and seared to perfection. It’s served with big, bold cuts of veg — think long sweet pepper, blistered whole tomatoes, and roasted broccoli — all kissed by the grill. A smoky, satisfying dish that’s as beautiful as it is bold.

Location: Alaya, DIFC, Gate Village 4

Times: Sun to Wed 12:30pm to 12am, Thurs to Sat 12:30pm to 11:20pm

Cost: Dhs230

Contact: 04 570 6289

Dhow & Anchor

Sunday Roast

There’s nothing quite like a classic roast to hit the spot and this one brings all the comfort. Dhow & Anchor’s Roast of the Day is a hearty, homemade-style meal served with swede mash, crispy roast potatoes, a fluffy Yorkshire pudding, rich beef gravy, seasonal veg, and a creamy cauliflower cheese that steals the show. It’s the kind of plate that feels like a hug from home.

Location: Dhow & Anchor, Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Dubai

Times: Sundays from 12pm

Cost: Dhs125

Contact: 04 406 8999

