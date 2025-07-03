So good, even the plate wanted a second helping

From a tangy sweet and sour chicken to a slow-cooked seabass claypot and a bowl of soul-warming soup, these are the three standout dishes to try in Dubai this weekend.

Mott 32

Sweet & sour free-range chicken with dragon fruit & aged black vinegar

A crispy-crunchy take on the sweet and sour classic, this standout dish uses premium free-range chicken, tossed in a glaze of aged black vinegar and a whisper of sweetness from vibrant dragon fruit. The result? A dish that’s tangy, bold, and perfectly balanced. Pair it with a side of egg noddles and you’re golden. Oh, and did we mention it’s served 73 floors high? The views are just as impressive as the food.

Location: Mott 32, Address Beach Resort, 73rd Floor, Dubai Marina

Times: Sun to Fri 6pm to 1am, Sat 12:30pm to 4pm and 6pm to 1am

Cost: Dhs170, and Dhs85 for egg noddles

Contact: 04 278 4832

Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori

Chilean sea bass claypot

Delicate, flaky Chilean sea bass is slow cooked in a rich claypot, absorbing layers of bold, aromatic spices that highlight Chef Akmal’s signature flair. It’s tender, warming, and full of umami depth. The kind of dish that makes you stop mid-bite just to appreciate what’s happening. A comforting classic, elevated with a contemporary Japanese twist.

Location: Goldfish Sushi & Yakitori, Galleria Mall, Al Wasl Road, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12pm to 12am

Cost: Dhs150

Contact: 04 886 4966

China Tang

Sir David’s Hot & Sour Soup

A signature from the late founder Sir David Tang, this comforting bowl packs a punch, spicy, tangy, rich, and deeply satisfying. It’s the kind of soup that warms you from the inside out, with bold flavours that linger long after the last spoonful. A must-order at this elegant new arrival from London, now open in Dubai.

Location: China Tang, The Lana Promenade, Dorchester Collection, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 12pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Dhs88

Contact: 04 295 7464

