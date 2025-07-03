Art, candles, and unique pop-ups in Dubai – because summer needs a little spark

Somewhere between the heat and the weekend rush, Dubai’s pop-ups are carving out new ways to engage with art and creativity. Not your usual gallery or workshop – these spots are focused, hands-on, and invite you to try something new. Here are three unique pop-ups in Dubai doing it differently this summer.

Opera Gallery Dubai

Tucked into DIFC’s Gate Village, Opera Gallery is showing Summer Vibes – a group exhibition bringing together a lineup of contemporary artists whose works span everything from punchy pop culture pieces to textured abstracts and expressive figurative portraits. Names like KAWS, Takashi Murakami, and Shepard Fairey feature alongside emerging talent, the pieces range from large-scale paintings to sculptural installations. It’s a tight, visually sharp collection that cuts through the heat with real energy.

Location: Opera Gallery, Gate Village Building 3, DIFC

Times: Sun–Wed: 10am–10pm, Thu: 10am–Midnight, Fri: 2pm–9pm, Sat: 11am–9pm

Cost: Free entry

Contact: (0)4 323 0909 | operagallery.com | @operagallery

Studio Kinza x Bab El Bahr

Downtown spot Bab El Bahr is teaming up with artisan brand Studio Kinza for a one-off candle-making workshop on Saturday, July 26. Set inside the restaurant’s calm, coastal-style interiors, the session walks you through the full process – from blending fragrance oils to pouring natural soy wax into sleek packaging. It’s relaxed, hands-on, and comes with refreshing drinks and a trio of mini manakeesh to keep you going.

Location: Bab El Bahr, 29 Burj Dubai Boulevard – Moh’d Bin Rashed Blvd – Downtown Dubai

Times: Saturday, July 26, from 11:30am to 1pm

Cost: Dhs250

Contact: @studio.kinza @babelbahr.alhallab

Hotel Indigo x Double J Art Gallery

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown and Double J Art Gallery are hosting Anemones in Volcanic Rock, a solo exhibition by Portuguese textile artist Marita Setas Ferro. Known for pushing traditional craft into contemporary territory, Ferro uses crochet and knitting to shape sculptural forms inspired by the natural world. The centrepiece – a large-scale hexagram installation – explores the four elements through texture, colour, and movement. It’s tactile, striking, and quietly immersive. The work is on view all summer in the hotel’s ground-floor space.

Location: Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown, Open Sesame Jewellery Box

Times: Ongoing until September 2025

Cost: Free entry (RSVP recommended)

Contact: hotelindigodubai.com | @hotelindigodubai