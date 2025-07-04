Drinks at 5.45pm? These are your Aperitivo deals in Dubai this summer

Not quite dinner, not quite a night out but Aperitivo sits somewhere in between. What exactly is it, you might ask? Well, Aperitivo is an Italian tradition and refers to enjoying a pre-dinner drink, typically alcoholic, accompanied by light snacks. It’s a cultural ritual focused on socialising and relaxation before a meal, stimulating appetite with drinks that are often bitter or dry. Perfect for when the day is done and dinner isn’t the move.

This tradition started in the piazzas of northern Italy and was never meant to be formal. Just the chilled kind of early evening that involves a cocktail, a snack, and a view. Dubai, of course, has its own way of doing it and you don’t need to be in Milan for it to feel like Aperitivo. Here are four of the best Aperitivo deals in Dubai right now.

Cala Vista

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cala Vista (@calavistadubai)

A Mediterranean-modern terrace bar with panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. The setting is specifically inspired by the Amalfi Coast – complete with olive trees, lemon accents, and split-level seating and designed to enhance that sunset moment. Expect classic or signature cocktails that come with crisp Italian bites like arancini and bruschetta, served just when the sunset colours meet the horizon.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam – Jumeira St – Al Sufouh 1 – Dubai

Times: Daily, 12.30pm to 11.30pm

Contact: 800 323232| @calavistadubai

Bar Du Port

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Du Port (@barduportdubai)

Harbour-side, modern and relaxed. Bar Du Port’s BDP Sunsets offers house spirits, wines, draft beer, and both classic and signature cocktails, all available from 4 to 7pm. The music stays low enough for conversation, while the sunset views provide the perfect backdrop. It’s a simple, laid-back after-work option to unwind.

Location: Dubai Harbour

Times: Sunday–Friday, 4pm–7pm

Cost: Starting at Dhs35

Contact: (0)4 332 4868 | @barduportdubai

Cucina

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cucina The Palm (@cucinathepalm)

Palm Jumeirah’s laid-back Italian spot centres on tradition and flavour. Aperitivo here means bowls of al dente pasta with classic sauces, creamy gelato, and espresso to finish. Casual and simple, just how it should be. They also have an in‑house gelateria offering over 15 flavours – including options like limoncello & caviar and black truffle dark chocolate.

Location: Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah (Marriott Resort)

Times: Monday–Friday, noon–1am; Saturday–Sunday, 8am–1am

Contact: (0)4 666 1408 | @cucinathepalm

Alma Music & Art Lounge

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alma Music & Art Lounge (@almabardubai)

Alma Music & Art Lounge leans into its creative side with a relaxed weekday Aperitivo. The Out of Office menu runs weeknights with signature cocktails or classic drinks, paired with a short, well-picked list of tapas. Alongside the drinks and tapas, the space features rotating digital art installations and live music, making it part gallery, part lounge

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village 05 – Trade Centre – DIFC – Dubai

Times: Daily, 4pm–2am

Cost: Five plates priced at Dhs140

Contact: (0)4 227 5569 | @alma_lounge