Get cooking in Dubai this summer with these must-try culinary workshops

You’ve watched the tutorials. You’ve saved the recipes. But when was the last time you actually cooked something new – properly, from scratch, with someone who knows what they’re doing? Dubai has a solid line-up of cooking classes this summer that go beyond just chopping onions. Think real skills, relaxed setups, and chefs who make it all feel doable. If you’re even slightly tempted to swap takeout for technique, these are the ones worth showing up for.

Eataly

Eataly is not only about shopping for Italian ingredients; it’s also about learning how to use them. At La Scuola, their in-house cooking school at Dubai Mall, guests of all ages are invited to roll up their sleeves and get hands-on with Italian cooking. Classes dive into traditional techniques, regional recipes, and the stories behind the food, led by chefs and local culinary pros who know their stuff. Expect a fun, interactive session that brings real Italian food culture to life – right in the heart of the store.

Location: Eataly, The Dubai Mall

Times: Ongoing schedule, view upcoming class times here

Cost: Hands-on Italian cooking classes with chefs and food experts, open to all ages. Kids cooking classes priced at Dhs85; adult cooking classes priced at Dhs299

Contact: (0)50 401 7577. @eatalyarabia

Wagamama

Known for its contemproary take on Asian-inspired dishes, Wagamama is now taking you behind the scenes. Their weekly cooking class is a relaxed, hands-on session where you’ll learn how to recreate one of their signature plates – think katsu curry, firecracker chicken, or yaki soba. You’ll cook, plate, enjoy your dish with a drink, and leave with a branded apron for good measure.

Location: Available at Multiple locations; Motor City, Mirdif, Palm Jumeirah, Abu Dhabi Mall, Reem Mall, and Khalifa City

Times: Every Wednesday, 6pm to 7pm

Cost: For Dhs120, learn to cook a signature Wagamama dish, enjoy your meal with a complimentary drink, and take home a Wagamama apron

Contact: (04) 551 0192. @wagamamauae

Culinary Boutique

This stunning Jumeirah spot is equal parts café cool and culinary craft. Culinary Boutique’s in-house school offers over 100 hands-on classes led by expert chefs, covering everything from pastry basics to elevated gourmet dishes. Whether you’re in it for fun or brushing up for something more serious, the classes are tailored for all skill levels from ages 16 up. It’s a stylish, cosy space to learn, cook, and maybe even level up your skills.

Location: Culinary Boutique, Jumeirah 1

Times: Schedule varies, view upcoming class times here

Cost: Cooking classes are priced at Dhs395, with 100+ chef-led classes across various cuisines and skill levels, ages 16 and up

Contact: (0)4 345 0023. @culinaryboutique

Mamalu Kitchen

Built on the idea that cooking should be a shared skill at home, Mamalu Kitchen focuses on practical, family-first food. What started as a training space for house staff, has grown into a full schedule of adult classes open to all – including couples, parents, and beginners. From bread-making and bao to Spanish favourites like abrazo España, the sessions are hands-on, relaxed, and designed to make home cooking feel less like a chore and more like a lifestyle.

Location: Mamalu Kitchen, Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Times: Schedule varies , view upcoming class times here

Offer: Adult cooking classes focused on family-style dishes, open to all skill levels. Kids cooking classes staring at Dhs200; adult cooking classes priced at Dhs250

Contact: (0)52 747 9512. @mamalukitchen