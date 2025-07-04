Zuma

Since it opened in 2009, Zuma has been a staple for anyone who knows their way around contemporary Japanese food in Dubai. It nails that balance between stylish and relaxed, making it perfect for everything from business lunches to late‑night drinks. Sushi lovers and robata grill fans keep coming back for consistently strong dishes, while the signature cocktails and wine list add the right kick. Its loyal crowd spans locals and visitors alike, thanks to the solid food and top‑tier service. One signature dish you can’t skip is the Miso‑Marinated Black Cod wrapped in hoba leaf – a three‑day marination process that results in richly glazed, silky‑soft fish.

Location: Podium Level, Gate Village, Building 3, Trade Centre, DIFC

Times: Mon–Wed 12 pm–3:30 pm & 6 pm–12 am; Thu–Fri 12 pm–3:30 pm & 6 pm–1 am; Sat 1:30 pm–4 pm & 6 pm–1 am; Sun 12 pm–4 pm & 6 pm–12 am.

Cost: Miso-Marinated Black Cod Dhs195–248

Contact: (0)4 425 5660 | @zumadubai

Cala Vista

A Mediterranean-modern restaurant with panoramic views of Burj Al Arab and the Arabian Gulf. There’s a stunning terrace and a cosy, well-designed indoor space that feels just as easy to love. The setting takes cues from the Amalfi Coast – think olive trees, lemon accents, and a laid-back energy that works from day to night. And when the food lands, the same attention to detail carries through. If you love burrata, order the Burrata Pomodori – authentic, perfectly creamy, and almost addictive.

Location: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam, Jumeira St, Al Sufouh 1, Dubai

Times: Daily, 12:30pm to 11:30pm

Cost: Burrata Pomodori Dhs95 (125g) / Dhs165 (300g)

Contact: 800 323232 | @calavistadubai

Rang Mahal

Set on the fourth floor of JW Marriott Marquis in Business Bay, Rang Mahal is one of Dubai’s go‑to spots for refined Indian food done right. The space impresses – dramatic columns, moody lighting, and striking hand-painted artworks, but it’s the food that holds your attention. The menu spans North and South Indian classics. If you go, ask for a corner table by the glass – it overlooks the Dubai Canal and catches the sunset just right – and order the chicken tikka, smoky and perfect straight from the tandoor, rich in marination and char.

Location: JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay

Times: Daily, 6pm to 12am

Cost: Chicken Tikka Dhs95–115

Contact: (0)4 414 3000 | @rangmahaldubai

Iliana

Iliana nails authentic Greek food in a stunning Mediterranean setting – seaside elegance meets relaxed fine dining. It’s ideal for anything from a laidback lunch to a long dinner, all set against views over Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab. The menu features all the classic favourites. If there’s one dish to try, go for the Mykonian truffle linguine – made simply with Arseniko cheese, ground black pepper and just a hint of truffle.

Location: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab hotel, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai

Times: Daily, lunch 12:00–17:00 | dinner 18:30–00:00

Cost: Mykonian Truffle Linguine Dhs250

Contact: 800 323 232 | @ilianadubai